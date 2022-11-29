‘Silver Bells in the City’ bringing holiday joy to Salamanca

A young boy with Santa at the Breakfast with Santa event at Myers Steakhouse & Inn, part of a previous year’s Silver Bells in the City festival in Salamanca. This year’s festival kicks off today.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The excitement is building as residents gear up for the annual Silver Bells in the City event that brings activities and cheer to the community during the holiday season.

Presented by the Ray and Wyn Ritchie Evans Foundation and the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce, Silver Bells events will take place at various locations in the city from Nov. 29 through Dec. 17.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

