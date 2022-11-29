‘Silver Bells in the City’ bringing holiday joy to Salamanca

SALAMANCA — The excitement is building as residents gear up for the annual Silver Bells in the City event that brings activities and cheer to the community during the holiday season.
Presented by the Ray and Wyn Ritchie Evans Foundation and the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce, Silver Bells events will take place at various locations in the city from Nov. 29 through Dec. 17.
Gary Quattrone, chamber marketing coordinator, said this year’s Silver Bells events are starting a bit earlier on Nov. 29, and organizers have been scrambling to get all the events set for kick-off day.
“Silver Bells in the City is an exciting and fun time of the year. It gets everybody into the holiday mood,” he said.
Silver Bells starts Nov. 29 with the Tree Lighting at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino at 5 p.m. The free event takes place at the bus lobby entrance.
Quattrone said there’s a lot going on Dec. 3 and it begins with a free movie, “The Star,” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater at 4 p.m.
Santa’s Christmas Parade will follow at 6 p.m. As in past years, the parade will start from Atlantic and Church streets, then proceed down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park where Santa will light up the park. To participate in the parade, visit the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce website for forms and applications.
Swan Street Florist will host its annual Christmas Open House on Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. featuring Santa Claus and his reindeer. There will be a Santa mailbox for kids to send their letters to the North Pole. There will be baked goods from Mad Batter Bakery and Café and a wide variety of Christmas crafts for sale.
The Salamanca High School Drama Club will present “Elf Jr.,” the musical, on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at the high school auditorium at 7 p.m.
Have Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 at Myers Steakhouse & Inn from 9 to 11 a.m. Choose from a selection of eggs, French toast, pancakes, bacon and sausage. Adults are $11 and $6.50 for children 12 and younger. Call to make a reservation at (716) 945-3153.
To capture the special moment, people can have their picture taken with Santa through LeeAnne Sadler Photography by booking no later than Nov. 26. Call (585) 307-6286, or book online at leeannesadlerphotography.com or Facebook.
Also on Dec. 10, the casino will present “A Boy Band Christmas” featuring members of 98 Degrees, All-4-One and O-Town at 8 p.m.
On Dec. 11, the Riverside Community Church will present their holiday cantata, “Behold the Star,” at 3 p.m.
To commemorate the 110th anniversary of the depot’s opening in December 1912, the Salamanca Rail Museum will host Tracking Santa on Dec. 17 from 4:30-6 p.m. Director Jaré Cardinal said Santa will be arriving at the museum at 5 p.m. There will be a make-an-ornament activity for the kids and raffles. Cookies and wassail will be served in the caboose, and there will be a 25% off sale in the gift shop. Other food will be available at The Wanderer Hut onsite.
Also on Dec. 17, a Silver Bells Holiday Show featuring live, local performances will be presented at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater at 7 p.m. Directed by William J. Steffen and Kathryn Black, over two dozen acts will perform including vocalists, instrumentalists, and dancers from Salamanca, Olean, Bradford, Randolph, Jamestown and beyond. It’s a family-friendly event, with a few special surprises for kids. Admission is $5.
Details for all events can be found online at salamancachamber.org and Facebook, or by calling the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce at (716) 945- 2034. For updates, visit the website or Facebook page of each business and organization hosting an event.
Schedule of Events
• Today, 5 p.m., Tree Lighting, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
• Saturday, 4 p.m., “The Star,” Ray Evans Seneca Theater. Free movie.
• Saturday, 6 p.m., Santa’s Parade and Light Up the Night, Jefferson Street Park.
• Sunday, noon-2 p.m., Christmas Open House, Swan Street Florist.
• Dec. 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m., “Elf Jr.” the musical, Salamanca High School auditorium.
• Dec. 10, 9-11 a.m., Breakfast with Santa, Myers Steakhouse & Inn.
• Dec. 11, 3 p.m., “Behold the Star,” Riverside Community Church. Holiday cantata.
• Dec. 17, 4:30-6 p.m., Tracking Santa, Salamanca Rail Museum.
• Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Silver Bells Holiday Show, Ray Evans Seneca Theater.