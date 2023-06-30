Signups available for Tri-County Arts Council July classes

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is taking signups for art classes scheduled for July.
On July 8, create abstract art as instructor Amanda Hulbert will lead a pour painting class from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Acrylic pouring is a fun and fascinating fluid painting technique that uses acrylic paint, a pouring medium and other additives as required.
The class is designed for ages 12 and older. The cost is $40 for Artisan Members and above, and $50 for basic/family members and non-members.
Let your child’s imagination soar this summer with Kids N Art Camp, scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, July 11-14, from 1 to 2 p.m. Instructors Katelyn Heins, Marin Turk and Allison Braun will lead this four-day program where attendees will learn different art forms and techniques. Children will be exploring painting, drawing, writing, printing, collage and more.
The arts council is running three programs this summer, and each program will be teaching different activities. Parents are encouraged to join their children if they choose. Only 15 seats are open.
Future Kids N Art Camp weeks are scheduled for Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 22-25.
This class is brought to you by a partnership with the YMCA and is designed for kids aged 6 to 12. The cost is $80 for members and non-members alike. Scholarships are available.
Explore the world of alcohol inks on July 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Instructor Lyn Harris will teach the basics of working with this vibrant medium and then create several one-of-a-kind pieces on glass, paper and tile.
The class is designed for ages 12 and older. The cost is $30 for Artisan Members and above, and $40 for basic/family members and non-members.
A three-day comprehensive painting workshop with instructor Mikel Wintermantel is scheduled for July 28-30. The Friday class will be 6 to 9 p.m. with the Saturday and Sunday classes held 1 to 5 p.m.
This workshop will cover how to use a limited palette based on the color wheel. Learn how to evaluate color and how color relationships, color harmony and paint chemistry can make a better painting. Wintermantel’s method takes the worry and frustration out of the creative process.
Bring your favorite brushes — some will be available at the arts council — and your enthusiasm. Oil, acrylic and casein paint, and mediums will be provided. Gesso panels will also be supplied.
All skill levels are welcome, but intermediate to advanced experience is recommended. The cost is $160 for Artisan Members and above, and $180 for basic/family members and non-members.
To sign up for any of these classes, visit tricountyartscouncil.org/classes, call (716) 372-7455 or stop into the art council at 110 W. State St.