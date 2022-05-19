OLEAN — Entries for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, to be played June 10-12 on Delaware Avenue, will be accepted if postmarked Saturday by the U.S. mail and through Monday online.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its 45 corporate sponsors are cosponsoring the event.
To register online, go to www.macker.com. The entry fee must accompany the team application and paid by credit card. The entry fee for four player teams is $148.
The Chamber anticipates having more than 200 teams and 7,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius.
The tournament will take place on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street, with age groups from children, boys and girls, to adults.
In addition to the Chamber’s corporate sponsors, other major support for the event is being provided by Sparky’s Pizza, Third Base Bar & Grill, Olean Rotary Club, Olean Medical Group, Duggan & Duggan General Contractors, A Jason Clemons Salon, Napoleon Engineering Services, Adam Service, SoleMates and Friends of Olean Library.
For information on the Gus Macker tournament, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.