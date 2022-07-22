Signs of Armstong internet expansion on roads across county

Bucket trucks with technicians installing high-speed internet fiber cable are parked along Leon Road, town of New Albion. Armstrong is building out the fiber network to unserved and underserved areas in Cattaraugus County.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Crystal Abers, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, updated county lawmakers on broadband internet expansion earlier this week.

“If you drive any roads around Cattaraugus County, they are all over,” Abers said of trucks and crews hanging cable lines. “This is the biggest bump in internet activity we’ve seen.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social