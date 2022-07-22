LITTLE VALLEY — Crystal Abers, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, updated county lawmakers on broadband internet expansion earlier this week.
“If you drive any roads around Cattaraugus County, they are all over,” Abers said of trucks and crews hanging cable lines. “This is the biggest bump in internet activity we’ve seen.”
Armstrong, the company that is installing more than 5,000 miles of high-speed internet fiber cable across many towns in Western New York, should complete its build-out in Cattaraugus County by the end of the year, Abers said.
Westernmost portions of the project, including parts of Allegany, Delevan, West Valley, Randolph, South Dayton and Ellicottville, are under construction and advancing towards completion.
Dave Wittmann, Armstrong vice president of marketing, told the Times Herald Friday that 4,000 miles of cable have been strung past 25,000 homes, with another 18,000 homes to go. “We expect to be done with construction this year,” he said. “We are installing as fast as we can.”
Wittmann said Armstrong is looking to hire additional technicians to install the fiber network. The company has shifted employees from other parts of its territory to Western New York, he added.
To check Armstrong’s progress, go online to www.ArmstrongNY.com. The company is under contract with New York state to provide high-speed internet to homes, businesses and schools in designated census tracts.
Armstrong is already providing high-speed internet service to customers in Portville and West Valley. The company is also making good progress in Ischua, Franklinvlle and Delevan, Abers said.
Abers said her department fields phone calls almost daily from residents saying their neighbor is getting cable, but it is not going by their home.
“I’m keeping a list of these calls for Armstrong” so they can look into expanding later. The company is focusing on underserved areas by census tracts. Another company may have a contract for an adjacent census tract, Abers said. “We tell them it is not in Armstrong’s work order right now.”
Abers said after working for the past 12 years on trying to expand high-speed internet in the county, “It’s amazing it is finally happening. If anyone doesn’t know if they are eligible and can’t accept the Armstrong map, they can call me.” Her office phone number is (716) 938-2310.
Abers said the Armstrong build-out promises a transformative future for homes and businesses that did not have high-speed internet service.
“It’s very positive not just for now, but for the future,” she said.