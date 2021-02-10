OLEAN — In the week since Siemens Energy announced it would end manufacturing at the Olean plant over the next 18 months, there have been a lot of discussions about what comes next.
“We’ve been having a lot of conversations,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Tuesday.
He and Community Development Director Keri Kerper had met earlier with Corey Wiktor, Cattaraugus County Economic Development Agency executive director, to talk about strategy. Aiello spoke with state and federal elected representatives soon after the news broke and has spoken with them several times since.
“There’s a lot of talking going on right now,” Aiello said. “The general public says we’ve got to get something in here. (But) we’ve got to wait to see what Siemens wants to do with the plant. There have been many discussions about other businesses, but smaller than the 500 jobs we’ll be losing.”
Siemens plans to lay off 530 employees — most of them involved in manufacturing. Siemens announced 100 of those jobs will be transferred to the company’s Painted Post plant, where there are currently 350 workers.
Another 360 jobs — mostly engineers, project management and research and development staff — will reportedly remain at the Olean site.
The announcement came on Feb. 2 when German-based Siemens Energy announced it was cutting 3,000 jobs in its Power & Gas Division.
While there had been rumors of layoffs, Siemens’ plans to end manufacturing at the Olean site was mostly unexpected — especially by employees, many the third and fourth generations to work at what many still call “Dresser.”
Aiello recalls that “punch to the gut” feeling when he first heard the official announcement that came after Siemens officials met that morning with the mostly union employees to tell them the plant would eventually close.
That feeling hasn’t gone away, the mayor said.
He also reached out to the city’s three county legislators and with other businesses.
“There’s a lot of talk going on, but nothing concrete,” Aiello said. “Until we know what Siemens’ plans are, all we can do is put out feelers. I know Amazon has been reached out to. The IDA is reaching out, too.”
Aiello said the site is “a top-notch manufacturing facility that may be attractive” to another industry. The huge plant buildings could also be used for manufacturing companies that complement one another. The companies might only employ smaller numbers of people, but a composite situation with multiple employers would help mitigate the loss of the Siemens jobs.
“It’s a little bit of wait and see,” the mayor said. “Do they want to sell it as a manufacturing facility? We have been diligently putting it out there.”
Aiello noted of the the city’s first concerns is “what are they going to do for the displaced workers? The WARN notice hasn’t come out yet. They will be working there for a while longer. We’re not saying wait and see. We are putting out feelers.
“We are trying to be proactive,” he continued. “Let’s see about a better timeframe. We don’t know if they want to sell, but we are trying to search for an industry.”
Aiello said there are “a lot of good ideas out there, referencing comments on the street and on Facebook. “I get suggestions all the time. We are working diligently to try to recover from this and get an industry in here.”
Aiello said the possibility of establishing an industrial development site on the 88-acre Siemens site is being discussed.
“Everybody’s nervous right now,” Aiello said. “There’s a feeling for these workers, for the families who won’t have a paycheck coming in. They don’t know what is going to happen.”
A big piece of the $1 million a week Siemens payroll will be gone. How will that impact the area’s retail businesses and restaurants in lost revenue?
“That’s a big impact on the community,” Aiello said. “If people have to move away for other jobs, that’s another impact on the community.”
