There was little warning of gut punch Tuesday to more than 500 employees at Siemen’s Energy in Olean.
Siemens management refused to confirm rumors of a possible closing that swirled last week and prompted a range of inquiries from federal, state and local elected officials.
For several days, Siemens officials denied any decision to shut down the Olean plant to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who had helped provide federal funding for both Dresser-Rand and Siemens.
Rep. Tom Reed had reached out to Siemens officials as well to ask about rumors the Olean plant was on the closure list.
The Siemens decision came as a surprise to local economic development officials as well.
Cory Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said Wednesday he’s been trying to get to the bottom of how the decision came about. He’s contacted state and federal officials for help.
‘We were not in the loop on this,” Wiktor told the Olean Times Herald. “It was not discussed with us.”
Wiktor said officials from the German-owned energy company said last Thursday that they were analyzing their global operations. “Less than a week later, they drop this on Olean.”
What local development officials are asking now is whether the decision can be reversed. The other question is what opportunities does the situation present?
The layoffs are 1½ years away, Wiktor said. “We need to find out how to save as many positions as we can — what can be retained at the site.”
The price of oil and gas likely was part of the decision by Siemens to close the Olean plant, while maintaining its engineering center in Olean.
“This manufacturing base has been in Olean for more than 100 years,” Wiktor said. “They didn’t come to our office. Why didn’t we get an opportunity? This is a massive rock in the pond of local economic development. What is the real reason?”
Wiktor said, “If the layoffs are 18 months out, is there something we can do to retain those positions? They are an industry leader in compressor manufacturing. They have invested in the plant, in training, in testing and back office work.”
Wiktor said, “The human capital has been the lifeblood and the strong point since Clark Brothers started the operation more than 100 years ago. There is a tremendous value in the workforce. We’d love a chance to get out of the batter’s box. We were not given an opportunity to see what we could do for Siemens.”
The IDA director said he received a call Tuesday afternoon from John Stahley, an IDA board member and the manager of the Siemens operation in Olean, who spoke in depth about the decision.
Wiktor is still waiting for calls from Houston, where Siemens USA has its headquarters. “I know this is a global market that we don’t control,” he said. “We’re just trying to get someone to give us a call back. I tried reaching out to the Siemens CEO.”
Wiktor said the State Empire Development Corp. is also working on the issue, as is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. “I’ve got a call later today with some key officials.”
The company has benefited from a public-private partnership over the years. Wiktor said, “They owe it to the people of Olean who dedicated their lives to the company. These employees are what separate Siemens from their competition.”
Wiktor said with an 18-month time frame before the layoffs take effect, “It sounds like they have a sufficient backlog of work. If there’s anything we can do, we will. No one is going to stop until we are told otherwise.”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer said county officials are trying to figure out what to do in light of Siemens announcement on Tuesday.
“We’re looking into it,” he said. “We’ve talked to Sen. Schumer’s office and with Rep. Reed.”
VanRensselaer said, “It does not look good for the county. We don’t have much left in the county if they leave. It’s not a good situation.”
The chairman said, “We’ve been concerned about it for quite a few years. It is prime manufacturing space” so there may be an opportunity for use of the manufacturing buildings in the future. We’re going down every avenue we can.”