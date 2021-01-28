OLEAN — Siemens Energy officials said Wednesday that no decisions have been made on the long-term future of operations in Olean.
Noting a “fundamental transformation” in the energy market, Siemens Energy officials told the Times Herald that changes to the firm’s manufacturing centers may be necessary “to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving industry.”
“For us, this means we are analyzing our business for the coming years to determine how best to align our internal resources with projected demands and customer requirements,” said Stacia Licona, director of corporate affairs and strategic communications for Siemens Energy. “This is a normal process that many companies are going through.
“No decisions have been made, and therefore we aren’t able to provide any details at this time,” Licona said.
The Olean facility, part of the company’s power and gas division, manufactures large turbines for the oil and gas industry, such as those necessary to bring natural gas from wells to storage facilities and into homes and businesses.
A few media reports from 2020 indicate that Siemens Energy may look at closing facilities around the globe, but did not cite specific locations that may be affected.
In August, website Oil & Gas 360, a publication of Denver-based consulting firm EnerCom Inc., reported that an anonymous source said Siemens Energy would close an unknown number of plants worldwide to increase profit margins for the new company. German conglomerate Siemens AG spun off its energy business in September, with the parent company holding on to a minority share of stock.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that preliminary earnings from the company were higher than expected in the quarter ending Dec. 31, with $295.8 million in earnings before interest, taxes and amortization — compared to minus $142 million for the same quarter of 2019.
A full earnings report is due Feb. 2.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he has not heard that the company is looking at closing down operations. Any such decision would be “unfortunate” for the community, and would almost certainly not come out of the dark without advance notice, he said.
“They have to issue a WARN notice,” the mayor said, referring to the state Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
The WARN Act requires private businesses with 50 or more full-time workers to issue a notice with at least 90 days’ notice of closings, mass layoffs of 250 workers or one-third of the workforce of a site, and other relocations and reductions in work hours. Businesses that do not provide the notices may be required to pay back wages and benefits to workers, and face civil penalties.
While the notices must be filed, the announcement of major closings often happen far in advance of the statutory requirements.
In a recent example, Siemens Government Technologies announced in 2018 that the plant in Wellsville would close in April 2020 following sale of the division to conglomerate Curtiss-Wright. A WARN was issued in January 2020.
Staff for state Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood; U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning; and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., reported they are willing to work with Siemens Energy to keep the facility in Olean.
Clark Bros., founded in 1880 in Belmont to build pumps for the boom in Southern Tier oil development, moved to Olean in 1912. The firm merged with Solomon R. Dresser Co. — originally of Bradford, Pa. — in 1938 to form Dresser-Clark, which was later Dresser Industries.
Dresser-Rand was formed in 1986 in a joint venture with Ingersoll Rand, which owned a compressor manufacturing plant in Painted Post. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion.