OLEAN — More than 100 years of continuous heavy manufacturing will come to a close in North Olean within the next year as Siemens Energy officials report more than 500 employees will be affected by moving production to other facilities.
Of the affected employees — who were notified of the decision at a town hall-style meeting today — company officials told the Times Herald around 100 jobs will be transferred to other facilities, including Siemen's operations in Painted Post, while around 430 will be laid off.
Of the total jobs affected, around 485 are manufacturing positions. The separations and transfers are to be phased in through mid-2022.
Officials also reported around 360 jobs will remain in Olean — primarily engineering, project management and research and development positions. Of the employees remaining, about 75 are connected to the steam turbine business that transferred to Olean after Curtiss-Wright purchased and closed the Wellsville facility.
Christian Bruch, CEO of the German company, told reporters during a first-quarter financials conference call Monday that 7,800 layoffs around the world will be part of an effort to make the company more competitive in its Power and Gas division — with 1,700 layoffs in the U.S. and another 3,000 in Germany.
The company employs around 67,000 people globally in its Power and Gas division — down from around 88,000 in 2019.
The Olean facility currently employs approximately 860 workers, while the Painted Post facility employs around 350.
Clark Bros., founded in 1880 in Belmont to build pumps for the boom in Southern Tier oil development, moved to Olean in 1912. The firm merged with Solomon R. Dresser Co. — originally of Bradford, Pa. — in 1938 to form Dresser-Clark, which was later Dresser Industries.
Dresser-Rand was formed in 1986 in a joint venture with Ingersoll Rand, which owned a compressor manufacturing plant in Painted Post. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion.
Siemens Energy was spun off in 2020 from the main company.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)