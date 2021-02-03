OLEAN — More than 100 years of heavy manufacturing will come to a close in North Olean, with Siemens Energy officials reporting more than 500 employees will be affected by moving production to other facilities in the next year.
Of the affected employees — who were notified of the changes at a town hall-style meeting Tuesday — company officials told the Times Herald around 100 jobs will be transferred to the Painted Post facility, while around 430 will be laid off.
Of the jobs affected, about 485 are manufacturing positions. The layoffs and transfers are to be phased in through mid-2022, a roughly 18-month period.
Siemens reported around 360 jobs will remain in Olean — primarily engineering, project management and research and development positions. Of the employees remaining, around 75 are connected to the steam turbine business that transferred to Olean after Curtiss-Wright purchased and closed the Wellsville facility.
Christian Bruch, CEO of the German company, told reporters during a first-quarter financials conference call Tuesday that 7,800 layoffs around the world will be part of an effort to make the company more competitive in its Power and Gas division — with 1,700 layoffs in the U.S. and another 3,000 in Germany.
“We also want to standardize and modularize our production processes and simplify internal processes and structures as much as possible,” Bruch said. “Part of the planned measures, however, will also require a further reduction of jobs.”
He noted that 20% of an expected $360 million reduction in overhead will come from layoffs.
“This is a very painful decision into areas which have supported our core business for a very long time in the past,” Bruch said.
Few, if any, facilities are expected to entirely shutter due to the changes.
“We want to avoid closing locations,” he said. “Nevertheless, one thing is clear — change is necessary, and the pace of change in the energy markets has, if anything, accelerated over the past 12 months.”
Of the workers to be laid off, 3,000 — almost half — are in Germany. The company employs about 67,000 people globally in its Power and Gas division, down from around 88,000 in 2019.
The Olean facility currently employs around 860 workers, while the Painted Post facility employs around 350.
The first layoffs are not expected in the next few months, and company officials said they will take place in phases.
To date, no Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notifications have been issued by the state Department of Labor. Under the WARN Act, private businesses with 50 or more full-time workers must issue a notice at least 90 days ahead of a closing, mass layoff of 250 workers or one-third of the workforce of a site, and other relocations and reductions in work hours.
Businesses that do not provide the notices may be required to pay back wages and benefits to workers and face civil penalties.
Rumors of closings and consolidations nationally and locally had been reported over the past months, possibly indicating how long such consolidations have been under review.
In August, the website Oil & Gas 360, a publication of Denver-based consulting firm EnerCom Inc., reported that an anonymous source said Siemens Energy would close an unknown number of plants worldwide to increase profit margins for the new company. German conglomerate Siemens AG spun off its energy business in September, with the parent company holding on to a minority share of stock.
More recently, rumors in the Olean area circulated that were very close to what was announced Tuesday, but company officials reported last week that the final decisions had not been made at that point.
Clark Bros., founded in 1880 in Belmont to build pumps for the explosion in Southern Tier oil development, moved to Olean in 1912. The firm merged with Solomon R. Dresser Co. — originally of Bradford, Pa. — in 1938 to form Dresser-Clark, which was later Dresser Industries.
Dresser-Rand was formed in 1986 in a joint venture with Ingersoll Rand, which owned a compressor manufacturing plant in Painted Post. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion and Siemens Energy was spun off in 2020 from the main company.
At the time of the sale to Siemens, more than 1,100 workers were employed at the facility. Several layoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 brought that number to 950.
The workers who remain will be primarily those using the technology center built in 2009 at a cost of $14.8 million — $2 million of that a grant from Empire State Development.
The United Steelworkers condemned Siemens on the moves announced Tuesday, which will affect 350 members of USW Local 4601.
USW District 4 Director Del Vitale called Siemens' decision to close the facility disrespectful to generations of workers who dedicated their careers to the company and to the community which has supported it.
"With almost 110 years of manufacturing history at stake, Siemens unilaterally determined our jobs and our community are expendable without consulting workers or notifying the union," Vitale said. "We must urge management to reverse its catastrophic course."
Vitale said that the USW would demand to negotiate over the company's decision to close the facility and, if necessary, the effects of the closure.
"This plant supported our families and sustained this community for over 100 years, and Siemens owes the workers in Olean more consideration than it has given," he said. "We will stand together to fight for respect and dignity for the men and women who built the company."
USW International Secretary Treasurer John Shinn, who represents the union on the North American Siemens Labor Steering Committee, challenged the company for cutting employees' voices out of the decision making process.
"We're outraged that the USW was neither notified in advance nor offered an opportunity to meet with Siemens to discuss alternatives to closing Olean," Shinn said. "We will stay united throughout this process, and our solidarity will be our best hope to preserve a measure of fairness and justice for workers and their families."