WELLSVILLE — Organizers have heard nothing but positive comments about their plan to stage the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the World on Friday as they hope to set a world record.

“We have had nothing, but positive feedback and that Wellsville and Allegany County need a late-winter event like this,” said Brian Cannon of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who came up with the idea.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social