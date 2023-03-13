WELLSVILLE — Organizers have heard nothing but positive comments about their plan to stage the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the World on Friday as they hope to set a world record.
“We have had nothing, but positive feedback and that Wellsville and Allegany County need a late-winter event like this,” said Brian Cannon of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who came up with the idea.
He went on to say, “Everyone feels we need something like this at this dreary month of March time in our area. Allegany County has a high percentage of people with Irish ancestry as Irish immigrants helped build the Erie Railroad and other major industries in the mid-1800s throughout our county. Our Ancient Order of Hibernians Division members all thought it was great to sponsor our own local St. Patrick’s Day parade to celebrate our Irish heritage.”
The idea of staging the shortest parade route came about because many parades on St. Patrick’s Day have a very long parade route and take hours to line up, sometimes in cold and sleet.
“Ours is about 12 feet and user-friendly for those marching and those watching,” Cannon explained.
The parade route may be only 12 feet, but the parade lineup is going to be many times greater than the length of the route. Brian Cannon said they have had a great response from people for participation in the parade. Locally beloved Sister Alice Roach, herself, will be the parade marshal when the parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lineup starts at 4:15 p.m. Friday along the second block of North Main Street between Fassett and Madison streets.
The American Legion Auxiliary Color Guard will lead off the event followed by the grand marshal, who will be escorted along the 12-foot route by the Ancient Order of Hibernians led by a bagpipe-playing Steve Walker of Andover.
Some new groups making their worldwide debut in the parade include the Shenanigan Sisters and the Choir Boys. Village and Town officials are expected to be in the parade as Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler has been very supportive. The Emerald Hook and Ladder Fire Company will bring up the end of the parade with their emerald green fire truck and members marching in their traditional green jackets.
Cannon said, “We will have 15 to 20 units, so if it grows next year we may need the village to block-off another block for more staging purposes.”
About the world record, held for the last 20 years by Hot Springs, Ark., for its 98-feet-long St. Patrick’s Day parade, Cannon said, “I contacted Guiness a few months back and they need a lot of forms and documentation and there are costs involved. Our AOH Division may submit in the future, but if it comes down to paying to have a world record certified, or donating that money say to a local food pantry, we would donate to fight hunger in Allegany County.”
Shayler and Trustee Mike Roeske will certify the distance of the parade route. Roeske is a New York state-certified surveyor. Genesee Valley Media will be filming the event with its drones.
“We hope this becomes an annual event,” Cannon said. “I distributed our parade posters to most of the Main Street merchants, restaurants and shops and they are very excited about our AOH Shortest Parade bringing a large group of potential customers into the business district both before and after the parade.
“Where else would anyone rather be on St. Patrick’s Day than in downtown Wellsville?”