WELLSVILLE — Everyone was Irish Friday as hundreds of watchers witnessed the Ancient Order of Hibernians Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade making history — and maybe setting a world record in Wellsville.

The sidewalk and street were crowded well beyond the 12-foot-long parade route, which stretched from the Wellsville Brewing Co. to From the Hart Irish store across the alleyway. With the American Legion 702 Auxiliary Color Guard leading, the parade stepped off at 4:31 p.m.

