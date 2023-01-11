Great Valley town hall

The Great Valley Town Hall on Route 219.

 File photo

GREAT VALLEY — In a 4-1 vote, the Great Valley Town Board has approved a new local law permitting short-term rentals.

Short-term rental owners can begin applying for their permits as soon as filing the law with New York state is complete and an application form is available on the town website, which could take about a week to 10 days.

