GREAT VALLEY — In a 4-1 vote, the Great Valley Town Board has approved a new local law permitting short-term rentals.
Short-term rental owners can begin applying for their permits as soon as filing the law with New York state is complete and an application form is available on the town website, which could take about a week to 10 days.
“I think this is where we need to be right now to make it work between the town and everybody who does this,” said Town Supervisor Dan Brown, the lone member who voted against the law on Monday.
The law underwent several revisions over the past six months as public hearings and reviews from the Cattaraugus County Planning Board. The latest changes stripped the law of two residency and rental stipulations holding some town board members back from passing it.
Short-term rentals are allowed in all zoning districts in the town and can be rented out every day of the year with no limit, a change from a maximum 200 days under a previous version of the law.
Owners of short-term rental properties are also no longer required to reside at the premises for a minimum number of days per year.
Board member Sandra Goode initially expressed concern about taking out the 200-day limit because if the town decides to change the law to make a rental day limit, any previous applicants would be grandfathered in to have no limit.
“In that case, it would behoove them to register as soon as possible so they are grandfathered in,” replied board member Jerry Musall.
Property owners are required to have a local contact person available within a 60-minute drive of the licensed property. A recent change enacted at the previous meeting, contact persons were initially required to be within 25 miles of the rental.
Annual fees, required for a rental unit license and based on the number of bedrooms in the house, also changed from a previous version of the law.
A fee for a studio or one-bedroom unit is $100 with another $100 per additional bedroom up through four or more bedrooms at $400.
The board Monday decided future applications must be submitted to the town by Jan. 1 for the corresponding calendar year with updated forms available by Dec. 1, giving property owners a month to file.
Even if a new applicant comes in mid-year, Brown said they would still have to apply again in December for the following year.
“If they come in and apply for one in November, they’d only have 30 days to make their money back,” Brown cautioned. “So just have it done Jan. 1.”
The finalized law and applications will be available online at greatvalleyny.org. For more information, call the town clerk at 945-4200.