ALLEGANY — An unidentified buyer based in Massachusetts has purchased a retail center near Walmart for $12.05 million.
The Palomar Group, representing Tabani Group of Dallas, Texas, announced a $12.05 million sale of the Shops at Walmart Plaza building in the town of Allegany to an undisclosed Andover, Mass.-based private buyer. The 53,642-square-foot building houses 12 tenants, including Old Navy, Spectrum, The Shoe Dept., Sally Beauty Supplies, GameStop, SuperCuts, Pet Supplies Plus, Tip Top Nails, Maurices, GNC, ZoomTan and Olympia Sports.
The property was originally listed at an asking price of $8 million.
A Palomar spokesperson touted the site for its 94% occupancy rate and an 87% national client rent roll rate. The only vacant storefront in the row of retail spaces was previously occupied by RadioShack.
Officials also touted recent lease renewals by a number of tenants — who are expected to remain at the site — as well as plaza anchors BJ’s and AMC Allegany 8. Additionally, the site’s proximity to the only wholesale club, movie theater and national home improvement store chain were also considered selling points in the transaction.
The property itself is assessed at around $2.8 million, according to the Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property Services. The property tax bill was reported at around $90,000 in 2020. The structure was built in 1980, originally part of the Bradner’s Galleries plaza.
The property was most recently sold by G&I IX Empire Walmart Plaza LLC — as an arm’s-length deal with the rest of the complex — in October 2019 for $26.5 million to a limited-liability corporation operated by Tabani Group.
The purchase was the third multi-million deal for retail space in the greater Olean area in the past year.
In August, Cornell Capital Holdings purchased the long-neglected former Kmart site in the town of Allegany for $2 million, with a $10 million investment planned to convert part of the building into business space and the rest into climate-controlled storage space.
At the start of this year, Ellicott Development, a Buffalo-based real estate firm founded by Carl Paladino, purchased the holdings of Park Centre Development for just over $21 million.