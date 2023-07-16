ALBANY (TNS) — Changes to New York’s bail statutes last year, intended in part to curtail a “revolving door” of shoplifting offenders, only marginally altered the decisions that many judges made in those low-level misdemeanor cases, according to recent bail data that runs through 2022.
The new data comes as the state, and the nation, continue to grapple with what many business executives and mom-and-pop shop owners have described as an epidemic of retail theft. The apparent surge has coincided with criminal justice reforms, the COVID-19 pandemic, an outflow of people living or working in urban areas and a continued escalation of the crisis around opioids, especially fentanyl.
The latest court statistics come as part of a new tradition in the debate on New York’s bail laws: the semi-annual mandated data release mandated by the Legislature. The data, which begins in January 2020, now show bail decisions made in courts for a six month period ending in December.
The snapshot provides the public with its first opportunity to see how the controversial alterations to the state’s bail statute last year, framed around shoplifting concerns, have played out.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Democratic lawmakers approved the changes, which were largely at the behest of prosecutors and other law enforcement officials who had argued the statues were leading to an increase in recidivism. The statutes were overhauled in 2019 to root out racial and economic inequity in court-ordered bail and also to make prosecutors turn over evidence quicker and in advance of seeking plea deals.
But those 2022 changes to the law, despite Hochul campaigning on their success, were quickly not working out as she had intended, the new data now reveal.
The share of “repeat offender” shoplifting cases in which judges chose to set bail marginally increased following the 2022 changes to New York’s bail laws, according to a Times Union analysis of the data.
In New York City, judges set bail in 14 percent of petty larceny cases involving an individual with a previous pending charge, in the second half of 2022. That was up from 11 percent in the first half of the year. Correspondingly, judges released fewer individuals on their own recognizance while they awaited trial.
The additional alterations to the bail laws this year served as a tacit acknowledgement from Hochul’s administration that the initial attempt to curb shoplifting and reduce “repeat offenders” last year did not have the intended impact.
”Despite violent felonies, gun possession, offenses and repeat offenses being bail eligible, sometimes judges are not setting bail in these cases,” Hochul said in March, when pushing for the latest changes.
Subsequent alterations to the overhauled statutes seek to allow judges to have more discretion to decide who should be released while awaiting trial or whether some defendants should adhere to conditions, such as wearing an ankle monitor or complying with a social services program.
When a judge sets bail, it nearly always means a defendant will spend at least some time in jail. When bail is set in shoplifting cases, it effectively leads to the person being held in custody.
The purpose of bail, generally, is not to incarcerate someone before they have been convicted but to be used as a way to ensure a defendant who might abscond will return to court.
The Times Union reported last year the post-2019 changes were far smaller in scope than the governor’s initial proposal, which was a nonstarter with Democratic leadership in the Legislature. Progressives have fought any changes to the bail laws. Criminal justice advocates predicted the 2022 amendments would lead to a substantial increase in pretrial incarceration, which did not pan out.
‘HARD TO INTERPRET’
Data for the final six months of 2022, the most recent publicly available information, provide the first statistical insight into how judges applied the changes. But the limited data has its shortcomings.
”It’s extremely hard to attribute these changes,” said Michael Rempel, director of the Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Things are not just remaining constant, but that the changes that exist tend to be modest and therefore hard to interpret.”
While the rate judges chose to set bail on shoplifting cases went up marginally, the rearrest rate — instances in which someone is arrested while they are awaiting trial on a different offense — declined.
In New York City, the recidivism rate dropped by a few percentage points, but outside the city, it dropped by double-digits, complicating a clear-cut analysis of rearrests.
Another challenging factor is the number of shoplifting cases in New York City skyrocketed.
The cases increased in the city by nearly 50 percent from 2021 to 2022, a time that overlaps with when Eric Adams became mayor and then sought to have the police crack down on quality of life crimes. Outside of the city, the number of criminal shoplifting cases brought to court has not seen the same type of jump in the volume of cases brought to court.
Shoplifting cases are one of the top charged offenses in New York, according to the state data. In New York City, only assaults cases are filed more frequently. Outside the city, driving with a suspended licensed and driving while intoxicated are the only charges filed more than shoplifting.
Business executives in many cities have said they needed to close stores in urban areas because of the shoplifting epidemic.
In New York City, over 15,000 shoplifting cases were filed in criminal courts last year.
The majority of those cases involved a defendant who had at least one other pending charge at the time of their petty larceny arrest. In the limited instances in which a judge did set bail in those cases, about 1,000 times, the person almost always did not post bail and usually spent time in jail.
In New York City, pretrial incarceration means being sent to Rikers Island, where conditions have been described as deplorable and poor staffing has exacerbated allegations of human rights violations. Research has shown serving time in Rikers often leads to an increased likelihood of recidivism.
New York City data indicate a majority of shoplifting cases involve a small number of people carrying out the acts. A New York Magazine story pointed to ring leaders recruiting individuals struggling with addiction to carry out the thefts.
The Times Union has reported limited access to substantive drug or mental health treatment for those who are passing through the state’s criminal justice system. It also has reported the limited funding for pretrial supervision programs, leading to high rates of recidivism and overwhelmed programs. This year, the Legislature’s bail changes may lead to an expansion of access for drug courts. Funding for supervised release remains relatively flat.
‘THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES’
Last year, when unveiling the agreed upon changes to the bail laws that were about to be passed in the state budget, the governor explained her concern about “retail theft that’s just so hard for our hard-hit businesses.”
”The stories are legendary and actually rather shocking,” Hochul said in April 2022. “There will be consequences for people in those situations.”
Her decision to push for the changes came despite progressive protest and a hunger strike by one lawmaker.
Hochul began to acknowledge the changes she had hoped would materialize from making repeat alleged offenses of shoplifting eligible for pretrial detention were not necessarily going as planned.
”I encourage everybody in the entire ecosystem related to public safety, starting with law enforcement, our district attorneys and judges, to review the bail laws that were enacted in the budget,” Hochul said in August. “Every one of those changes gives them the tools they need to work toward our common objective of increasing public safety.”
A couple months later, she was touting the changes in her campaign against her Republican challenger, then- U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
”She passed a comprehensive crime plan to make it happen,” the narrator of her Oct. 21, multi-million dollar TV ad buy said. “(It) toughens bail laws to get repeat offenders off our streets.”
A few days later, she debated Zeldin, who spent over a year on the campaign trail critiquing the state’s bail laws and other changes in New York’s criminal justice statutes.
Hochul pointed to her bruising budget victory, against the will of the progressive flank of her party, that allowed judges to more easily set bail for “repeat offenders” of crimes like shoplifting.
”That got done because I made it get done,” Hochul defiantly said at the Spectrum News debate in Manhattan.
Yet the reality playing out in courtrooms across upstate and especially in New York City, where officials have characterized shoplifting as out of control, was in sharp contrast to what Hochul said would happen.
Hochul, raising concerns judges were not applying the law, again asked the Legislature to consider additional changes this year.
The governor pushed for the removal of the “least restrictive means” language for crimes that are eligible for pretrial detention.
After a drawn-out fight with the Legislature, a version of her proposal was adopted. Its implementation began this summer.
Hochul said many judges had interpreted that “least restrictive” clause as prohibiting them from setting bail — or from setting bail at higher amounts if they believed a defendant may abscond or engage in criminal activity.
The latest change could unlock the goals of the 2022 tweaks on shoplifting cases, said Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan, who was president of the state’s district attorney association for most of the debate on the bail changes.
”It doesn’t surprise me that there was little to no impact from that,” Jordan said, referring to last year’s. “Now, you might start to see some change.”
A data-driven answer to whether the changes made this year will lead to increased used of bail for certain cases will not be available until this time next year. That delay, in part, is due the way the state Legislature mandated reporting from New York’s courts and criminal justice systems.