SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Shinglehouse man faces a state prison term of at least 9 years and 7 months and up to 19 years and 8 months for drug and insurance fraud convictions.
Steffan Sisson, 32, also must serve a year of probation, according to McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer. Sisson was sentenced in McKean County Court last week.
Sisson had been charged in October 2021 by Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling, who secured a search warrant for Sisson’s residence after an informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force purchased a gram of methamphetamine from Sisson.
Law enforcement found 15 grams of meth and approximately 200 bags of fentanyl, along with four .22-caliber rifles and one 7mm-08 rifle in the residence.
Sisson had also been charged by the Potter County East Drug Task Force for three separate instances of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine and fentanyl) between Oct. 7 and Oct. 30, 2021. These three cases were moved to McKean County for prosecution.
Sisson has a prior conviction in New York state for criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the criminal complaint stated.
Sisson was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence as well as for a case handled by the state attorney general’s office whereby Sisson pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.
According to the criminal complaint in that case, Geico Insurance referred the matter to authorities. In December of 2021, Sisson filed an online claim with Geico stating that he had backed out of his driveway and struck a pole, causing damage to the vehicle.
Geico conducted an investigation and determined that Sisson had reported an accident on July 7 in which all the damages appeared to be the same, except for the damage to his rear tail light. For the prior claim, he had been issued a check for $6,961.54, the complaint stated.
The investigation showed that Geico had paid Sisson, but he didn’t fix the vehicle. When he damaged the car a second time, he attempted to get paid again for the damage from the first crash as well as from the second, the complaint stated.