Judge's gavel
File photo

SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Shinglehouse man faces a state prison term of at least 9 years and 7 months and up to 19 years and 8 months for drug and insurance fraud convictions.

Steffan Sisson, 32, also must serve a year of probation, according to McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer. Sisson was sentenced in McKean County Court last week.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social