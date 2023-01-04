Shinglehouse Legion centennial celebration begins Monday

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530 is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a week-long open house to the public beginning Monday.
Light meals are available in the afternoon with a free buffet and door prizes Friday, Jan. 14. Social Club barroom is open noon till closing with music by “Geez Louise” at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post 530 is south of the borough of Shinglehouse at 1346 Route 44.
After World War I, returning veterans chartered the Shinglehouse Veterans Social Club and, in 1923, decided to formally join the American Legion. The legion had been initially chartered in 1919 in France and has evolved in America to its current 12,000-plus American posts and with locations in most countries where American GI’s have served.
Post 530 was recently remodeled including a completely new kitchen, an upscale non-smoking barroom scene plus a unique Tribute Wall, a depiction of all the wars the United States has participated in with memorabilia such as a piece of the Berlin Wall, barbed wire from the 37th parallel in Korea and portraits of Shinglehouse soldiers who died in battle.
The Shinglehouse American Legion consists of three separate subgroups — the Legionnaires, the Sons and the Auxiliary. Those memberships grant access to posts worldwide, while Social Club membership is for Shinglehouse only. Active-duty soldiers need no membership and military from any nation are usually accepted.
