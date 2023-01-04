Shinglehouse Legion centennial celebration begins Monday

The Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530 is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a week-long open house to the public beginning Monday.

Light meals are available in the afternoon with a free buffet and door prizes Friday, Jan. 14. Social Club barroom is open noon till closing with music by “Geez Louise” at 7 p.m. Friday.

