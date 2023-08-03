RANDOLPH — Young brothers Ayden and Wyatt Shields have worked long and hard to prepare their animals for the Cattaraugus County Fair, entering them this week to compete with other youth from across the county.
In past years, both boys have won championships and blue ribbons at the fair with the most recent big win coming July 24 when Ayden won Grand Champion Turkey. Ayden has also won Grand Champion Market Hog and Grand Champion Market Lamb, while Wyatt has won Grand Champion Market Steer and had a fourth place turkey last year.
The Press asked the boys about their experiences raising various animals to show at the fair. Wyatt said he’s showing a steer, a lamb, a pair of chickens and a turkey this year.
“A steer is probably my favorite animal to raise because they are fun to work with,” he said. “I like working with all the animals and taking them to the fair because, number one, money, and number two, watching them grow. I also like being in the ring with them and the competitiveness.”
In preparation for the fair, Wyatt said there’s a lot of grooming to be done, including washing and clipping. He also needs to work with the animal to teach it to lead, so he can walk it.
His older brother, Ayden, is showing a 280-pound barrow pig this year. He has already shown his turkey and a pair of chickens. He said he’s not showing a steer this year because it’s a lot of work and he’s busier now.
“The pig is my favorite animal to show. I love doing the pigs,” he said. “I like working with them because pigs are very silly. Pigs don’t act smart, but they are.”
Ayden said a pig takes less grooming than a steer because pigs have less hair. He said walking a pig is fun and they are trained with a whip.
“It’s a lot of work to get them to walk, in the beginning, but they start to listen and react better after a while,” he added.
He explained how to groom a chicken to prepare it for show. He fills three different plastic totes — one with water and dish soap, a second with vinegar and water and the third with plain water.
“We dunk the chickens in the solution to clean them, then dry them off,” he explained. “After that, we put a fan over them to finish drying their feathers.”
The boys are the sons of Seth and Nicole Shields of Randolph. Seth, who is on the Livestock Committee at the fair, said he helps set up all the basic 4-H programs at the fair and he co-chairs the Hog Project with Raleigh Smith of Little Valley.
Seth said Ayden has been showing animals at the county fair for seven years and this will be Wyatt’s fourth year. He said the boys have not shown at the state fair because it takes place about the time school starts, so it would interfere with their soccer and football activities.
The boys attend Randolph Central School and are lone members of the 4-H. Ayden, who will soon be 15 and will enter the 10th grade this fall, is a member of the Randolph Future Farmers of America (FFA). Wyatt, age 11, will start seventh grade and will be a junior FFA member next year.
