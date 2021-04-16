OLEAN — Kathy Shelander, previously chief financial officer for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to executive Vice President of the company, effective April 1.
Shelander joined Cutco on May 15, 1990 as an accounting intern for Vector Marketing Corporation, another Cutco subsidiary. She was then hired full-time in May 1991 as a staff accountant for Cutco. She was also a cost accountant, accounting supervisor, accounting manager and controller before being promoted to chief financial officer on June 1, 2011.
Shelander is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, where she earned her bachelor and master’s degrees. She lives in Eldred with her husband, Mark. They have two daughters, Chelsea and Alyssa.