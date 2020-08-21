SALAMANCA — Several streets in the city of Salamanca — including the long-ignored main arterials — are hoping to see some road work done as soon as this fall.
At their regular meeting Aug. 12, Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter updated the DPW Commission on the various proposed streets projects that could be coming to the city in a few months or 2021.
A project to tar and chip more than half of the city streets is scheduled to begin Aug. 24, Carpenter said, and is expected to go three weeks to Sept. 11, but he’s hoping it can be completed sooner.
“I have a total of 61 streets at $342,605.23,” he said. The project will be paid with state DOT Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding, which the city receives every year.
To assist in the project, Carpenter said he reached out to some local towns to use their highway department trucks to help with loading stone. He said he ordered about 2,500 tons of washed stone for the project.
Although a majority of city streets will be done, Carpenter suggested they look at doing mill and overlay paving on some streets in 2021 because the tar-and-chip process only lasts a couple of years.
“Some of these roads are starting to fall apart,” he said. “We need to think about actually doing some paving jobs over the next couple of years.”
Also expected to be done this year is repaving the Broad Street entrance to Veterans Memorial Park. The DPW Commission approved having a mill and overlay done on the driveway at the cost of $12,817.
“The reason I asked to pave this is that I want it to look nice because that’s where all of our veterans’ stuff is,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said he’s been in contact with the school district, which has been doing renovations inside the park, to have the entrance paved at the same time as the road through the park so it’s a seamless pave job.
“With just an inch-and-a-half overlay, if we only have minor traffic, we’re going to be fine,” he explained. “If we don’t, because we’re only milling off an inch and a half, any of the subbase that is unsettled, once it moves it’s going to crack the road.”
Because the Broad Street entrance will be used primarily for foot traffic and handicapped parking, Mayor Michael Smith said spending an extra $25,000 for a 12-inch excavation and new base wouldn’t be worth it.
This project would also be paid through CHIPS funding because the park’s drive is still considered a city road, Carpenter added.
LOOKING TO the fall and next year, Carpenter said he recently met with state DOT officials and the Seneca Nation to further discuss the proposed projects to repave Routes 219 and 417 in the city, which may begin this year.
“What they’re going to start this year is from the intersection of the expressway on the west end up to Center Street, and I believe that’s just going to be an overlay,” he said. “Center Street from Broad Street to the railroad tracks is supposed to get a mill and overlay.”
Construction on the rest of Broad Street, Clinton Street, Wildwood Avenue and Central Avenue are scheduled for 2021, Carpenter said. That project was first expected to begin in 2017.
Also part of the conversation was the Nation’s proposed project to install a roundabout on Broad Street at the Messenger Street and Iroquois Drive intersection, Carpenter said.
“(The Nation) will be constructing the roundabout while New York state is doing the roads,” he said. “So it won’t hold the project up by doing it all at the same time.”
Although not definite yet, Carpenter said there is also the possibility of another roundabout at Eagle Street and the Vets Park driveway for people to go around and head west rather than cross traffic.
“With all the left-hand turns, you sit there forever waiting for traffic,” he explained. “So if they can get everybody to turn to right, then if you just have to go down to a mini roundabout to head back west on Broad Street.”
Another possible discussion for the project is whether or not to close Hoy Street, Carpenter said, because it runs parallel to Iroquois Drive where the roundabout would go. Since Hoy Street is a city-owned street, its closure would depend on council approval.
