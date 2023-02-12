ALBANY (TNS) — Three months after the state Education Department told school districts to drop all mascots, nicknames and imagery related to Indigenous people, just four of 12 local school districts are doing so.
The rest are hoping for a reprieve, thinking that perhaps they can keep nicknames like Red Raiders or Warriors if they drop the images that indicate those nicknames are related to Indigenous people.
Mohonasen school board President Ward Abbott has reached out to the Seneca Nation on the issue, though he would not discuss specific reasons why.
"We are simply looking to establish a dialogue with the Seneca Nation," he said. "Our board feels strongly that it is important to first listen carefully to all stakeholders: students, families, alumni, faculty, staff, other Mohonasen community members and other applicable groups."
Mohonasen's name is a combination of three groups that once lived on the land where the Schenectady County school district is now: the Mohawk, Onondaga and Seneca tribes. The district's images are of three stereotypical Indigenous people's heads and an M with an arrow through it. Their current nickname is the Warriors.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said school districts need to consider the long history of war — and war crimes — committed by the United States against Indigenous people.
"The historic decimation of Native people should not be celebrated in any fashion or used as a community rallying cry, especially in the realm of education," he said. "While individuals in different communities may not associate their team names with the horrors that Native people have faced throughout history, the fact remains that many team names and images further longstanding anti-Native biases."
Among them: the images usually show Indigenous people as violent — armed with weapons, called warriors or raiders — without acknowledging they were seen that way because the U.S. engaged in a series of wars over the land on which the Indigenous people lived.
Also, the images show the way some Indigenous people looked 200 years ago, suggesting they are extinct since there are no modern images.
Mohonasen officials acknowledged that their images of Indigenous people and of an arrow are probably going to have to be replaced. "It does appear our two logos would be prohibited," spokeswoman Kelsie Conroy said, but the superintendent has asked the state whether they can keep Warriors.
The Olean Times Herald reported that in Salamanca neither the Seneca Nation nor the school district has taken a definitive position on whether they will try to keep the Warriors logo and name. Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said earlier this month they are waiting for more guidance from the state and gathering as much feedback from the public as they can before making any major movements.
Elsewhere in New York, many other local schools are hoping to keep their nicknames.
In Averill Park, where the mascot is a warrior and the imagery shows a spear and feather, school officials have taken no action while they await the Board of Regents final vote on the issue, likely in April.
That would leave them with just two months to retire the image and mascot, but they said they think they might be allowed to keep their mascot.
"At this time, the Averill Park Central School District is awaiting further guidance from the state Education Department regarding how certain names, such as Warriors, will be treated under the proposed new regulation," said spokesman Brian Radewitz. "It is our understanding that the (Education) Department is convening a committee that will be tasked with reviewing if the name Warriors, and other similar names, will be allowed going forward and under what circumstances. Once Averill Park Central School District has more information from the State Education Department, we will proceed accordingly."
Niskayuna (Silver Warriors), Lake George (Warriors), and South Colonie (Raiders) are all arguing that they previously retired any Indigenous-related imagery and should be allowed to keep their nicknames.
"South Colonie has previously phased out any use of native American imagery and we do not currently have a mascot," said spokeswoman Kara Granato.
Likewise, Niskayuna said their nickname isn't related to Indigenous people.
"We are awaiting the state's guidelines regarding our team name, the Silver Warriors, which is not linked to any depiction of Indigenous people," said Niskayuna spokesman Robert LoBianco.
According to AISTM, an advocacy group that has been working since the late 1990s to get such mascots dropped, Niskayuna dropped an Indigenous warrior mascot by 2001.
Four districts have already started work to retire and replace their mascots.
Glens Falls has begun meetings to develop a new mascot. The current mascot is named the Indian, with the imagery of an arrowhead. When the education department said all such mascots must be retired, the Glens Falls schools superintendent immediately announced that the district would do so.
Corinth is retiring its tomahawk mascot at the next school board meeting, on Monday. The district sent out a survey to families in January and is compiling a list of potential new mascots, which the students will use to make the final decision, said Superintendent Mark Stratton.
"We value the input from our students, staff, and community and the process has been mainly positive," he said.
Stillwater, which has a mascot called the Warrior with the image of a stereotypical Indigenous person wearing a feather headdress, is also working on replacing the mascot and will be done by June 30, said Superintendent Patti Morris.
Hoosic Valley, which has a mascot called the Indian, is starting its replacement process by asking students to consider what mascots could embody good character traits.
"An essential part of this process is for our students to take the lead in choosing a new mascot," said Superintendent James Buhrmaster. "The first meeting with our student advisory group will take place in March, to begin the process of finding a suitable mascot that represents the character traits we look for in our students."
They, too, plan to complete the process by June 30.
The state Education Department originally told all districts to drop their Indigenous-related mascots, nicknames and images by then, but an amendment in December stated that they must only commit to removing them by then. They have to finish the job by the end of the 2024-25 school year.
