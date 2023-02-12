Rickey Armstrong Sr.

Rickey Armstrong Sr.

 Seneca Media and Communications

ALBANY (TNS) — Three months after the state Education Department told school districts to drop all mascots, nicknames and imagery related to Indigenous people, just four of 12 local school districts are doing so.

The rest are hoping for a reprieve, thinking that perhaps they can keep nicknames like Red Raiders or Warriors if they drop the images that indicate those nicknames are related to Indigenous people.

