Nine Cattaraugus County villages will conduct elections on Tuesday. The polls are open from noon to 9 p.m.
None of the posts — including seven for mayor — are contested. All are incumbents seeking re-election and all but one are Republican.
The only candidates on the ballot not running on the Republican line are from the Village of Gowanda which has the independent Alliance Party, on which all candidates — including the mayor — are running.
There are no elections this year in the villages of Delvan and Ellicottville.
Absentee ballots are also available from the county Board of Elections.
Villages hosting elections and the candidates are:
ALLEGANYMayor — Gregory W. Pearl.
Trustees — Robert C. Barton and Marjorie L. Walsh.
CATTARAUGUSMayor — Wirt A. Smith.
Trustee — Tara Beth Perkins.
FRANKLINVILLEMayor — Michael J. Sikora.
Trustee (vacancy) — Paul D, Rose.
(Alliance Party)
Mayor — David L. Smith.
Trustees (vote for two) — Carol Sheibley and Paul M. Zimmermann.
LITTLE VALLEYMayor — James F. Bowen.
Trustees — Craig J. Bedell and Todd Palmatier.
PORTVILLEMayor — Anthony Evans.
Trustees (vote for two) — Ronald G. Lott Jr. and Matthew Jacob Reisman.
SOUTH DAYTONMayor — Robert W. Killock.
Trustees (vote for two) — Melinda Frederickson, Jonathan T. Mosher, and separately, Kevin Butcher (vacancy).
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)
