Seven areas of Main Plant Process Building removed at WVDP

Workers take down a portion of a 5-foot-thick concrete wall of the Chemical Process Cell on the west side of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project. The controlled demolition began in September.

 WVDP

WEST VALLEY — The U.S. Department of Energy announced last week that seven areas of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project have been successfully deconstructed in the past six months.

The Department of Energy and its cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project, CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, have safely completed the controlled deconstruction of seven areas of the Main Plant Process Building after launching the project early last fall.

Trending Food Videos

 

Local & Social