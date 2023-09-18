WELLSVILLE — The Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society will present a series of historical programs, "Enterprising Innovators," concerning Wellsville and the surrounding area.
The programs will take place next week in the Gallery at the David A. Howe Library, starting at 6:30 p.m. each night, Monday through Thursday. The programs are free and open to the public.
The series begins Monday evening with a presentation by Craig Braack, a dynamic speaker who can always be counted on to entertain whether his program is on birds, photography the Civil War or, in this case, "The Motivation and Mindset Behind the Erie and Genesee Valley Canals."
Braack, the longtime Allegany County historian, has traveled throughout the states with his constant companion — a camera. With it he has photographed not only the scenic beauty of buildings and fields, but also beautiful flora and wildlife. His most recent works on the variety of mushrooms to be found throughout the area and state may be seen on Facebook.
Tuesday night the CEO of UR/Jones Memorial Hospital, Jim Helms, comes to the podium. Helms will bring the community up to date on the building project at Jones Memorial Hospital. He will not only reveal what has already taken place but also what the future holds for the historic hospital building that was originally constructed in the mid-20th Century.
Helms, a veteran who is a graduate of Andover Central School, has a history of being involved in healthy activities. He is a long-distance runner and became involved with the local RidgeWalk & Run. For the last several years he has been the chairman and organizer of the event, which benefits the hospital’s Community Health programs and initiatives. Under his leadership, UR/Jones Memorial Hospital spreads its wings bringing more healthcare services to the surrounding area, including both Hornell and Olean.
Wednesday night will see the vision of businessman and organic farmer Andrew Harris, who will discuss not only his concerns for the environment, but also in the continued development of the village and surrounding area.
A native of Wellsville, he joined the business world when he took over Better Days bar. During his time as proprietor, he also became interested in organic farming which helped lead to the development of the Fassett Greenspace on Main Street. Harris also started the Wellsville Sun, an online local news site.
The Enterprising Innovators Program will come to an end on Thursday night when Susan Goetschius sits down for a live interview concerning her time as the first female mayor of Wellsville and the challenges she faced.
Goetschius, a graduate of Wellsville High School, is a former newswoman who at one time worked for several local newspapers, including the Olean Times Herald. She was the OTH bureau chief in Wellsville during the protests against a proposed nuclear waste dump in Allegany County. She went on to serve as the publicity director for Alfred University, retiring from that position a few years ago.
Enterprising Innovators Week is the idea of TRGHS secretary Angela Glickstein, who moved to Wellsville just in time for the last countywide historical week. So impressed with that endeavor, she persisted in organizing the new event with the help of other historical society members. The organization hopes to continue the event on a yearly basis and invites others interested in the history of Wellsville to join them.
The Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society meets monthly from September to May and maintains the Nathaniel Dike Museum, open each Wednesday from May through the end of October from 1 to 4 p.m. The Museum is on Dyke Street.