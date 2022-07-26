WELLSVILLE — A rash of house fires over recent months has residents on the southwest side of the village concerned, one man told the village board Monday evening.
Ryan Newark, who lives in Gardner Heights on Pine Street, said most residents of the area are elderly.
“Many of them are worried and they don’t know what to think,” he said, noting that the fires even have residents outside the area expressing relief that they don’t live on the southwest side of the village.
In March there was a fatal house fire on Pine Street while in June there were three fires — on Pleasant Street, Brooklyn Avenue and at the corner of East State and Maple Avenue. A fifth fire occurred Sunday on Earley Street.
“They’re wondering if these fires are in any way related,” Newark said.
Trustee Mike Roeske told Newark that on Sunday he asked a fire investigator the same question. “She said no they weren’t related,” he said.
It was further suggested that Newark call Jeff Luckey, director of Emergency Management Services, who oversees fire departments across the county.
Newark was appreciative but added that an encouraging word from the village board would go a long way in soothing the worries of residents.
Before that could happen, Trustee Jeff Monroe said that he would have Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman give him a call concerning the recent fires and took Newark’s phone number.
In another matter, Mike Raptis, owner of Texas Hot, and Allison Green of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative asked that the village assume lead agency status and submit letters of application to the state for two projects.
Shayler said the village also has an application to submit and that the village would accept the lead agency status and he would submit the paperwork. A resolution codifying the action will be submitted at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting.
Raptis also reminded the board that he had talked to them several months before concerning horse droppings left behind by Amish drivers when they travel village streets. Roeske interjected that a law is currently being written to address the issue.
“The head of the planning board, Greg Gunzburger, recently talked to their bishop and made (the Amish) aware of the problem," Roeske said. "We wanted to give them the opportunity to take care of it themselves before we went ahead with a law."
He noted that cleaning up after their horses or attaching a so-called horse diaper or bun bag would solve the problem.
Roeske did not say when the proposed law would come before the board.
Prior to the meeting, the board held a public hearing concerning changing the zoning code for several properties that are adjacent to the former Kmart plaza from residential to business. The eight properties are located on the Bolivar Road, North Highland Avenue and Seneca Street. The properties have been used as B-1 for the last 20 years.
“Several of those parcels are currently being used and have been used for at least 20 years in a manner that may not comply with R-2 uses, but would comply with B-1 uses,” Mayor Randy Shayler said.
According to the resolution, which was unanimously approved, the zoning map is being updated to reflect the actual and planned future use of these properties.