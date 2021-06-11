RANDOLPH — Senator George Borrello announced that the Interstate 86 bridge, crossing Schoolhouse Road in Randolph, will be renamed the Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge.
“Sergeant Lockwood was a decorated war hero who served his country with distinction. Dedicating this bridge in his honor is a fitting tribute,” said Borrello. “My father also served in Vietnam, so I am aware of the incredible hardships our servicemen faced in that war. Recognizing their sacrifice is a noble and worthy effort.”
Legislation marking the designation, sponsored by Senator Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, has passed both houses of the legislature and awaits Governor Cuomo’s signature.
Born in Salamanca, Sergeant Lockwood graduated from Randolph Central School, and attended Jamestown Community College, before joining the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam.
“While attending Jamestown Community College, Sergeant Lockwood worked as a carpenter’s assistant and actually had a role in building the bridge which will bear his name,” Borrello said. “Now the bridge he helped build will stand as a reminder to everyone who crosses it that the freedoms we enjoy as Americans are made possible by the service and sacrifice of people like Sergeant Lockwood.”
During his military service, Lockwood received the Good Conduct Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; two Bronze Star medals; three Silver Star medals; and the Expert Rifle (M-14) Badge.
“I am always humbled to assist in memorializing and honoring our soldiers who sacrificed to protect our freedom and that of others across the globe,” Giglio said. “This bridge, named for Sergeant David Lockwood, is no exception. In fact, his contributions in its construction as a civilian make it even more special. We thank Sergeant Lockwood’s family, and hope this bridge will help ease the pain of his loss and preserve his memory for generations to come.”
Upon returning home, Lockwood graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and worked as an engineer until his death in 2018, leaving behind his wife Patricia, two daughters and four grandchildren.
“Naming this bridge in Sergeant Lockwood’s honor commemorates his courageous service to our country and reminds us of the immense contributions America’s veterans have made for us all,” Borrello said. “For generations to come, the Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge will stand as a testament to his heroism and commitment to our great nation.”
“I want to thank Assemblyman Giglio for sponsoring this legislation in the Assembly and urge Governor Cuomo to sign the bill marking this designation as soon as possible.”