OLEAN — Nearly 50 older Cattaraugus County residents learned what to look for Tuesday during a workshop on recognizing and preventing scams of vulnerable senior citizens.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who hosted the Senior Fraud Prevention Workshop at the John J. Ash Community Center, said he became aware of the issue a few years ago when his now 82-year-old father got a letter telling him he was a winner of an international lottery.
“It looked very official,” Borrello said. “I looked at the letter and told him it was a scam.” Last year, some 70,000 senior citizens in New York state were victims of scams, he added.
One of the most reprehensible scams, Borrello said, is someone impersonating a resident’s grandchild saying they’ve been arrested and they need to call an attorney to arrange bail money.
The scams have become more sophisticated as technology improves, Borrello added. The latest artificial intelligence applications can mimic real people’s voices.
“These people can work from anywhere,” Borrello said. “You hear heart-wrenching stories,” he said of scam victims who are eager to help out a grandchild. “Seniors want to help.”
Borrello said one big takeaway from the workshop was that “there’s no shame if something like this happens to you.” He advised seniors who feel they got a call from a scammer to contact police — whether or not they themselves were victimized. It can allow police to alert others of the scam.
Borrello said his intent with the workshop was to bring resources together in the same room to talk about scams. The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging, Sheriff’s Office and Social Services along with the Center for Elder Law and Justice each addressed some of the things seniors should look out for when responding to a phone call or someone coming to their home.
Borrello gave the example of a contractor knocking on someone’s door saying they have time before their next job and pointing out something at their home that may be in need of repair like siding or a driveway. When in doubt, call the police on a non-emergency line, he advised.
The top things to know about a potential scam are:
• There is no shame in getting scammed. Report it to the police.
• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam.
• There are many resources, including law enforcement, to help seniors who are victims of a scam. “The sooner you report a scam the better,” Borrello told the seniors in attendance.
• Be wary of someone calling on behalf of a utility saying the power is going to be shut off if you don’t pay right away by giving a checking account number over the phone, or a credit card company asking for personal information.
• Hang up. Look up a billing number on a current or old bill and check directly with the company, Borrello advised.
Anything that involves you transferring money to someone for any reason via gift cards is a scam, Borrello added.
Another good reason for reporting potential scammers to police is to help avoid the same thing happening to other seniors, the senator said.
For more questions about scams, seniors can contact the Department of the Aging at (716) 373-8032 or toll free outside of the Olean and Salamanca areas at (800) 462-2901.
