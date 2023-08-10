ANGELICA —The Senior Citizens Picnic, organized by the Allegany County Office for the Aging earlier this week, was the biggest event of its kind many officials and politicians have seen.
Out of the more than 7,000 people over the age 65 in the county, nearly 500 attended the annual picnic on Tuesday. Several local and state officials, including County Legislature Chairman Brooke Harris and U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd District, were in attendance along with representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Joe Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello.
Talking to the assembly, Langworthy said that he had attended several senior picnics across the district, but that he had never seen a group as large as the one gathered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. “I am impressed,” he said, adding that he’d eaten lunch with the OFA staff and learned about the programs the agency provides to the county’s seniors.
“They are doing everything, and we appreciate everything that Anita (Mattison, OFA director) and her team do for our seniors,” he said.
Prior to that the congressman had expressed that he and his colleagues in Washington are busy attempting to curb spending in the government.
“Too much has been spent over the last five years, and we are trying to get spending under control,” he said.
While highlights of the picnic were seniors getting a chance to talk to one another, dance and enjoy lunch, there were also more than 35 vendors from local organizations and businesses and two farmers markets.
The seniors were also entertained by bingo and contests.
Prizes for the Prettiest, Funniest and Most Creative t-shirts were awarded. The oldest male and female, eldest veteran and longest-married couple were also awarded.
The Prettiest category was awarded to Bea Hurlburt of Andover.
The Funniest category was awarded to Cory and Sandy Guenter of Andover and Robin Lee Putnam of Richburg won the title for the most creative t-shirt.
The oldest woman, also the oldest person, in the audience was Ruth Rossman of Wellsville at 99 — she will turn 100 in September.
The oldest man at the event was Herb Layfield of Allentown at 95. The oldest veteran was Cyrus Danmart, 92, of Port Allegany, Pa.
At 73 years, the longest-married couple at the picnic was David and Orpha Herr, age 91 and 92, respectively, of Andover.