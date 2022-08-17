NIAGARA FALLS — The Seneca Nation today invites its members, Seneca Gaming representatives, employees, construction workers and the community to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Nation’s Class III Gaming Compact at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
The Nation is planning a special celebration and press conference in front of the casino. Speakers will include Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, Seneca Gaming Corporation President and CEO Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming employees and vendors, representatives from the Western New York construction trades and community supporters.