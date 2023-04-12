Senecas open Nativa Cannabis, first Nation-owned dispensary

NIAGARA FALLS — The Seneca Nation Wednesday morning rolled out its latest cannabis business enterprise on its Niagara Territory.
Seneca leaders and officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at Nativa Cannabis, the first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary. The 2,500-square-foot facility is at the corner of John Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, next to the Nation-owned Seneca One Stop fuel station and convenience store.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced plans for the dispensary upon taking office in November.
“Over the past two decades, the Seneca Nation has been driving investment and development in Western New York and bringing new opportunities and experiences to the region,” Armstrong said Wednesday. “Nativa Cannabis is being built on the same foundation of quality and focus on providing customers the best experience possible that has helped our other businesses stand out and thrive among the best in their industries.”
Officials anticipate expanding the product offering Nativa Cannabis later this year, once a Nation-owned cultivation facility comes online. Work on the 90,000-square-foot facility, located on Seneca Nation territory in the Southern Tier, is currently underway.
“This is another historic investment and venture for the Seneca Nation and our people that will further diversify and strengthen our economy,” said Councilor Josh Jimerson, Chairman of Seneca Development, which oversaw the development of Nativa Cannabis. “We are uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of a dynamic new industry that is ready to take off.”
The Nation has been working for the last several months with Opus Consulting, a Portland, Maine-based company, to develop plans for a vertically-integrated cannabis industry. The adult-use cannabis industry is estimated to grow to $2.6 billion in New York by 2027.
Nativa Cannabis joins Seneca Gaming Corporation, Seneca Gaming & Entertainment and Seneca One Stop as Nation-owned ventures. Officials said the businesses provide revenues to help fund programs and services for the Seneca people, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, public safety and more.
Since opening Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in 2002, the Seneca Nation has invested nearly $1 billion to develop, build and renovate its business operations on its Niagara Territory alone, creating thousands of local jobs, partnerships with local vendors, suppliers and contractors and attracting millions of visitors each year.
Between its three casinos, other businesses and government operations, the Seneca Nation provides an economic impact to Western New York of more than $1 billion annually.
“We’re building for our Nation’s future and economic sovereignty, and supporting thousands of individuals, families and businesses across Western New York in the process,” Armstrong said.
Nativa Cannabis is open to customers 21 and older and offers a full variety of cannabis products. Existing customers will also have the ability to place online orders, which can then be picked up at Nativa Cannabis’ dedicated online order drive-thru pickup window.