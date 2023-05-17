Senecas give OK to Salamanca school’s Warriors name, logo

SALAMANCA — Students in the Salamanca City Central School District will continue to identify as Warriors with Seneca Nation approval.
The Nation and school district announced the decision Wednesday afternoon after nearly six months since the New York State Board of Regents announced public schools with Indigenous nicknames, logos or mascots must change them.
The only exception is if a federally recognized tribe residing in New York gives a district permission.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said their history of co-existence with Salamanca gave the Nation much to consider in its decision. After lengthy internal discussion and feedback from Seneca community members, he said they provided support to the district’s request.
“Respect for Native people and our history should always be the expectation, not the exception — in the classroom, on the athletic field and in society,” he said. “We believe that Salamanca represents the most unique of circumstances and, because of that, warranted further consideration.”
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said, “The Salamanca City Central School District values our relationship with the Seneca Nation of Indians and is honored to receive the endorsement of our Warrior identity and the continued use of our logo."
While the regulations provide an avenue for agreements between districts and native nations, Armstrong said it is the Senecas’ belief that any such agreements should be rare, limited and used only in unique circumstances.
The city of Salamanca and much of the school district lies on Ohi:yo’ — the Seneca Nation's Allegany Territory. Nearly 40% of the district’s students are Native, along with many teachers.
“Over the last several years, the relationship between our Nation and the district has produced greater dialogue and interaction and an overall more collaborative and consultative relationship, which, in turn, has created a more positive environment for all Salamanca students,” Armstrong said.
Beehler said the district’s Native American Curriculum Team will release educational resources over the next week that will be used to teach the history and meaning of the district’s logo of a Seneca male and what it means to be a Warrior in Salamanca.
“It is our hope these resources will educate and contribute to the eradication of stereotypes and misunderstandings that lead to bias and racism,” he added.
Armstrong said: “While the Nation reserves our ability to revoke this support at any time, in accordance with the Board of Regents regulations, it is our hope that the district will continue to cultivate a culture with which our students can identify, where they feel respected, and where they can excel as students and as individuals.”