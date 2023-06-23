SALAMANCA — Seneca Nation officials are disappointed a new gaming compact was not agreed upon before the New York State Assembly adjourned Wednesday.
The Assembly concluded its session business without addressing the proposed compact the Senate approved earlier this month, meaning a special session will be required before the end of this year to pass a new 20-year agreement.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said the Nation worked with the state’s negotiating team while the Assembly was still in session to come to an agreement on new compact terms. If the Assembly was willing to take up the legislation, Armstrong said the Nation was willing to make significant concessions from their previous agreement in principle.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to arrive at a revised agreement that met the needs of the Seneca people while also addressing the concerns of the Assembly and (Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office),” he said.
Opposition in the Assembly came from three sides — Rochester officials who were only learning about a proposed Seneca casino in their city; del Lago Resort and Casino, a private casino in Waterloo along the Thruway that is just outside the Seneca’s exclusivity zone; and unions at Finger Lakes Raceway and Casino in Farmington.
However, Armstrong said Assembly leadership has indicated a willingness to return to Albany once the Nation and the state are able to finalize fair terms for a new compact, which remains the Nation’s goal.
“An agreement is vital to the economies of the Seneca Nation and Western New York, and can ensure local communities continue to receive important funding,” the President said.
Armstrong said continuing under the terms of the outdated current compact beyond its expiration on Dec. 9 is neither a reasonable nor acceptable solution. He said they will continue to fight for economic justice for the Seneca people.
“We now intend to work until we have final terms that reflect the realities of today’s gaming market, meet the requirements of federal law and adequately and appropriately defend our economy, our sovereign rights and our economic future,” he said, “as well as the substantial economic benefits we have delivered to Western New York over the past two decades.”
Since signing the current compact in 2002, the Seneca Nation has invested nearly $2 billion in its three full casinos — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls (opened 2002), Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca (opened 2004) and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo (opened 2007).
The new agreement with the state, announced earlier this month with no details, comes after a protracted period of contention between the state and the Senecas.
The Nation notified New York in March 2017 that it had made its final payment under the gaming compact finalized in 2002, in large part because of the Senecas’ opposition to the state approving non-Native gaming facilities.
An arbitration panel later sided with the state and directed the Senecas to remit $225 million to New York. The Senecas challenged the decision in federal court and asked for a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
On March 29, 2022, the Seneca Nation Tribal Council agreed to transfer more than $564.8 million from a restricted escrow account in which compact-related funds had been held throughout the five-year dispute. The Salamanca school district, the city and Cattaraugus County receive payments from the state through the gaming compact.