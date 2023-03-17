As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 2 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Expect the
highest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills, and
the hills of western Wyoming county. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow as well.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie
counties.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 2 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If
traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and
visibilities.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
&&
1 of 2
The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, one of three Western New York casino properties owned and operated by the Seneca Nation.
SALAMANCA — As a renewed effort is underway to expand interactive gaming in New York state, the Seneca Nation is demanding that native nations be given fair treatment and consideration in any discussions.
Legislation has been introduced in the state Senate and Assembly that would allow individuals physically located in New York to play video slot games and table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette using their mobile phones and other electronic devices.
“Any discussion of new mobile gaming has to take native nations into account,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. “We can’t have a repeat of how the state ran roughshod over our compacts with previous expansions of state-licensed gaming. The state must keep its promises that our nations will have exclusive rights to pursue gaming within our regions of the state, and any effort to expand mobile gaming must respect that.”
New York legalized mobile sports betting in 2021. Original discussions on that legislation sought to include native nations like the Seneca Nation that operate gaming facilities.
However, the approved plan, pushed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, expressly excluded native nations from any ability to directly participate in the state’s platform. The platform went live in 2022, generating more than $700 million for the state, and leaving native nations unable to offer mobile betting options through their own facilities.
The discussions on expanding mobile betting in the state are just the latest evolution of gaming within New York since the Seneca Nation signed its gaming compact in 2002.
“We have seen New York push the continued evolution and expansion of the gaming market seemingly every day for the last 20 years, while our compact has stood frozen in time,” Armstrong said.
Trending Food Videos
Since then, the state authorized the operation of video lottery terminals (VLTs) at several gaming facilities and racetracks across the state, including three sites located within what the the Seneca Nation says is its defined exclusivity area.
The state also authorized the operation of four commercial casinos across Upstate New York, including a facility located just 7 miles outside of the Seneca Nation’s defined exclusivity area, and launched its mobile sports betting platform. The state is also in the process of accepting applications for three new commercial casino licenses downstate.
For its part, the Seneca Nation has invested nearly $2 billion to build, operate and expand its three casino properties in Western New York: Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo.
Together, the Seneca casinos employ approximately 3,000 workers and support thousands of additional jobs in Western New York through the hundreds of millions of dollars in annual spending with local vendors and suppliers.
“This latest expansion push in Albany underscores the need for a fair gaming compact for the Seneca Nation that reflects the dramatic expansions of state-licensed gaming that have taken place around us over the past two decades,” Armstrong said. “We are supporting thousands of jobs, individuals, families and businesses in Western New York that can’t be ignored.”
The Seneca Nation is negotiating with the state for a new gaming compact; the current compact expires in December.
Nearly one year ago, the Seneca Nation Council approved a resolution directing the transfer of more than $564.84 million funds from a restricted escrow account to resolve the Nation’s outstanding gaming compact dispute with New York state as soon as practicable. The amount covers the period of Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community.
The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com
$1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time.
Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.