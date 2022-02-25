SALAMANCA — Seneca Nation Treasurer Rickey Armstrong Sr. said Friday that he supports withholding $800 million in an ongoing casino revenue-sharing dispute until a final determination is handed down by the federal government.
“I support the recent action by the Nation’s Council to hold all payments to the state pending the outcome of the review by the National Indian Gaming Commission,” Armstrong said in a statement. “The NIGC must clarify the question on the legality of the payments.”
He said Seneca leaders are “urging the commission to conduct an expeditious review and issue a final determination to bring this matter to a close.”
Armstrong also acknowledged the Mothers of the Seneca Nation for stepping forward and submitting their concerns to the Council and Nation executives. The group called for a delay
“Community input, notably from the Mothers of the Seneca Nation, contributed to the Nation’s amended resolution requiring final federal determination of the revenue share payments,” Armstrong stated. “The Seneca people should be assured that in my capacity as the Nation’s treasurer, I will not authorize the release of any of the disputed funds until all lawful federal remedies have been exhausted.”
Armstrong noted that for 400 years the Seneca people have been “targeted by New York for their lands, resources and national wealth.” He said he took a strong stance in 2019 as president to fight the “unfavorable arbitration decision and to oppose the state’s position regarding the silence of the Nation-State Compact on payments during the seven-year renewal period.”
The Mothers group organized a petition drive earlier this month, gathering signatures of Seneca women who deem the settlement agreement invalid. The petition was submitted to the Department of the Interior.
A few days later, the Seneca Nation Council passed a resolution requiring a review and final determination by the NIGC on whether additional revenue-sharing payments to New York state are lawful under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
Seneca President Matthew Pagels and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a settlement agreement Jan. 12 to end the five-year Class III gaming compact payment dispute.
Marie E. Williams, former executive director of the Seneca Gaming Authority, also filed a challenge earlier this month of the legality of the agreement in Seneca Nation Courts.
Williams’ legal filing is focused on the “assessed costs” that go beyond the provisions of the compact and illegal payments that she says Pagels buried in the agreement. She said the additional costs have consistently been disputed and denied by the Seneca Gaming Authority and several Seneca Nation presidents for nearly a decade.
The proposed settlement agreement with the state would have ended the gaming compact dispute, pledging to release the approximately $540 million of disputed payments held in escrow and another projected $265 million through 2023. Portions of the money would go to the city and school district of Salamanca, as well as Cattaraugus County.
In return, the state offered to commence good faith negotiations for a new compact, which concedes nothing, since any state is obligated to enter compact negotiations when asked by the tribe under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
In 2016, Nation officials made the decision to stop paying the State because the terms of the seven-year compact extension were silent on further payments. The Interior Department has twice written that it agrees with this interpretation, including the Biden-Haaland Administration, as recently as April 2021.
In addition, on Sept. 16, 2021, the NIGC stated that it considers additional revenue-sharing payments a significant question requiring review. Further, a Sept. 15, 2021 letter from Assistant Secretary of the Interior Bryan Newland expressed “serious concern” that further payments to the State may violate IGRA.