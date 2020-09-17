SALAMANCA — There was good news and bad news this week regarding Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
The good news is that Casino Player magazine revealed its Best of Gaming 2020 Awards and, once again, the magazine's readers placed Seneca Resorts & Casinos in the top three in 28 categories with 35 total awards.
Seneca Allegany took first-place distinctions for best rooms and best slot tournaments, while Seneca Niagara in Niagara Falls took the top spot for best keno and best carnival games.
Seneca Niagara, Seneca Buffalo and Seneca Allegany took the top three places, including best sportsbook promotions, best betting options, best hotel, best hosts, best suites, best dealers, best spa and best golf course.
"We love the Best of Gaming Awards because the results come from the readers who have many options available to them and they chose Seneca Resorts & Casinos every time," said David Sheridan, interim CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “These wins and the number of categories affirms our goal to continue to exceed guest expectations is resonating.”
The bad news this week is that Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced all entertainment shows have been postponed through January 2021 because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes shows scheduled at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom and Seneca Allegany Event Center.
This includes the Aaron Lewis show that was originally rescheduled for Jan. 30, but has been moved to May 8 at the Seneca Allegany Event Center.
Original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored for rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase.