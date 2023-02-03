SALAMANCA — One of the busiest intersections in the city without a traffic light is slated to get a makeover.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday the Seneca Nation will receive $1.6 million in Federal Highway Administration funds to construct a roundabout on Broad Street at the Iroquois Drive, Hoy Street and Messenger Street intersection.
Requests for comment by Seneca Nation Department of Transportation officials were not returned Thursday.
Talks about a potential roundabout at the intersection began in 2018. Nation DOT officials visited with Salamanca High School students in May 2019 to discuss plans to make the Broad Street corridor safer for pedestrians and motorists.
Then-transportation manager Jody Clark and DOT project manager Sharon Ray told students they were working on submitting a $1.5 million grant proposal to gain funding for various street projects in Salamanca with the modern roundabout as the highlight.
As part of the proposed project, Hoy Street would be realigned to intersect with Iroquois Drive north of Broad, and lighting would be installed 300 feet in advance of the intersection. Since Hoy Street is a city-owned street, its closure would depend on council approval.
In researching data for the grant proposal, Clark and Ray found that 20 crashes occurred at the Broad/Iroquois/Messenger/Hoy intersection during the five-year period from December 2013 to November 2018.
At the meeting, students have expressed fear in attempting to cross the street to Tim Hortons or Sander’s Parkview during high-traffic times. Seneca Intermediate students in grades 4-7 also run to get across.
Clark said a modern roundabout is preferred over other changes, such as an all-way stop, traffic lights or the addition of a center turning lane. Based on a crash history analysis, a conversion to a modern roundabout is found to reduce crashes by about three per year. Roundabouts also are safer for pedestrians, who only need to cross one lane of traffic at a time.
At a February 2020 meeting of the Salamanca Public Works Commission, Superintendent Rob Carpenter said the roundabout project was still in development by the Nation. He said Ray, now Nation DOT director, informed him the Nation was awarded a roughly $866,000 grant to the Tribal Transportation Safety Program Fund for the $1.8 million project.
Carpenter said the area on Broad Street from Eagle Street and the Veterans Memorial Park entrance to Messenger Street and Iroquois Drive had been under survey for about a year-and-a-half prior with the roundabout going in somewhere along there.
“The roundabout is going to be a huge project,” Carpenter said. “I talked with Sharon and she doesn’t want to push that into the (Route 417 reconstruction) project because it will just hold everything up. We’re interested in getting the roads done.”
The FHWA announced 70 tribes would receive approximately $21 million for 93 projects that improve road safety on indigenous lands. Traffic crashes occur more frequently in tribal and rural communities, and addressing that is a safety goal laid out in the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy.
“This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will not only improve safety on Tribal roads for drivers, but it will improve safety and accessibility for other users such as road work crews, pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “We’re pleased to help Tribes implement these projects that will help save lives in Tribal communities.”
The funding comes from FHWA’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund. The Seneca Nation is among 16 tribes that have not previously participated in the program and will now receive funding to develop their first transportation safety plan.
The funding is provided directly to tribes for a range of projects, including the development of safety plans, data analysis activities, pedestrian infrastructure improvements, roadway departure countermeasures, intersection safety, visibility and traffic calming.