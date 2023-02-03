SNI receives $1.6M in federal funds for Broad St. roundabout project

The Seneca Nation has received $1.6 million in Federal Highway Administration funds to construct a roundabout on Broad Street at the Iroquois Drive, Hoy Street and Messenger Street intersection in Salamanca.

 Seneca Nation Department of Transportation

SALAMANCA — One of the busiest intersections in the city without a traffic light is slated to get a makeover.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday the Seneca Nation will receive $1.6 million in Federal Highway Administration funds to construct a roundabout on Broad Street at the Iroquois Drive, Hoy Street and Messenger Street intersection.

