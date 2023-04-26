HAMBURG — The Seneca Nation could submit a bid on the McKinley Mall site, which is up for auction online with a starting bid set for $3 million.
In a statement provided to the Olean Times Herald, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said the Nation always looks at strategic opportunities to potentially expand and strengthen their economy.
“Economic development is how we fund important services for our people,” Armstrong said. “The McKinley Mall site in Hamburg could be a unique potential opportunity with many positive attributes that we are interested in exploring.”
The town of Hamburg previously announced that Kohan Retail Investment, a Long Island development company, owes $176,069.14 in taxes. According to the town, taxes were due Feb. 15.
As first reported by The Buffalo News on Tuesday, the Nation’s attorney formally registered it as a bidder in the auction. The auction was originally scheduled to start April 17 but is now slated to begin May 15, according to New York Regional Retail Center.
Opening in 1985, the McKinley Mall grew to be one of the largest shopping centers in Western New York with about 800,000 square feet of retail floor area. The entire site is located on 75 acres.
Primarily serving shoppers from the Southtowns and Southern Tier. At the time it featured approximately 80 stores with anchors AM&A’s, Sears, The Sample, Sibley’s, Kaufmann’s, JCPenney, Macy’s and The Bon-Ton each operating during the mall’s history.
After COVID-19 pandemic forced all malls to close in response to prolonged lockdown orders nationwide, most inline stores left the mall with speculation the mall would be retrofitted. Kohan Retail Investment paid $8.5 million for the mall in June 2021.
The Walden Galleria, which opened 10 miles north in Cheektowaga in 1989, has remained steady in business, accelerating the death of many aging malls. The Seneca Mall — which opened in 1969 and was about halfway between McKinley and Walden — closed in 1994 with much of its business moving to the other two.