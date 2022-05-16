Seneca Mothers stand with Buffalo community in wake of shooting

IRVING — Mothers of the Seneca Nation stood in solidarity Sunday with Buffalo’s East Side Black community, devastated by the racially-motivated mass shooting on Saturday.
The Mothers of the Nation express heartfelt condolences, support, and prayers to all of the families directly affected and the greater African American community, said spokesman Leslie Logan.
The Mothers of the Nation are joining the chorus of communities in Western New York, and across the country, who are raising voices against racism, bigotry, and white supremacist ideologies.
News reports indicate that a heavily armed, 18-year old white male, dressed in fatigues, tactical gear, and Kevlar, shot 50 rounds of gunfire, killing 10 and injuring three; 11 of the victims were Black. The man, not from the area, had driven more than three hours from Conklin, and specifically targeted the supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, Logan said.
Jody Clark, an Allegany Territory resident, and a core member of the Mothers of the Nation, spoke for the Mothers in calling out racism in all its forms. “Hate has no home here in Western New York. All brown, black and indigenous communities and our people are vulnerable to extreme racist acts,” said Clark. “The horrific and deadly attack at a Buffalo supermarket is the latest, unspeakable example of what can happen when racism is normalized and allowed to grow, fester and be unleashed. We must stand together and hold all those, whether in positions of power, or armed evil shooters on a diabolical mission, accountable for the destructive permutations of racism.”
On Sunday, the day after the shooting, Mothers of the Nation took part in the Women’s Solidarity Day March at Broderick Park on Buffalo’s westside. The Mothers spoke to the need for better understanding, education, awareness, and improved relations with local surrounding communities, New York State, and the media to dispel inaccurate portrayals and misrepresentations of Native people, history, culture and important issues affecting them—all in an effort to fight racism.
Angel Williams, a resident of Cattaraugus Territory, and an active member of the Mothers of the Nation, said she is alarmed by the hate crime that has hit so close to home. “We, as a society, need to acknowledge that the seed of hate is planted and germinated early in life. The shooter was a young man, just out of high school,” said Williams. “We cannot allow institutions, the media, school boards, or elected officials to promote racist, bigoted views. It is not just unhealthy for society, as we are now witness to in Buffalo, it is catastrophic to communities of color.”
The Mothers of the Nation are committed to forging a world with better relations so as to create a healthier environment in which all children can learn of other cultures, adopt tolerance, accept differences, support one another, and thrive alongside each other.
“What happened is tragic. Our black and brown communities suffer from the economic and social impact of racism,” said Williams. “Seneca Mothers are focused on protecting our children, families, and communities. We must all come together for the Seventh Generation, the future, and take a universal stand against the racism that antagonizes others and fuels hate crimes.”
The Mothers of the Nation are dedicated to actively defending the Nation’s sovereignty, protecting the Nation’s assets and resources— including, and especially, the life and livelihoods of Seneca women, the very life givers, who perpetuate the Seneca people and our future, Logan said.