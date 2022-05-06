Seneca Mothers observe Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

IRVING — Mothers of the Seneca Nation observed National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on the Cattaraugus Territory Thursday.

President Joseph Biden signed a proclamation declaring May 5, 2022 as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

In solidarity and support, of the national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Seneca community members, including the Mothers of the Nation, met for a “Skirts for Unity Day” event, where women and girls wore wearing red. Red graphically signifies the blood of assaulted and murdered indigenous women.

In the late summer of 2021, the case of a missing young, attractive white woman, Gabby Petito captured the headlines almost daily for weeks, the statement from Mothers of the Seneca Nation says.

The case generated widespread media attention and sparked criticism from Natives, and other minority communities, about the disparities in coverage of cases involving missing brown and black women.

Figures from the Department of Justice reports on violence against Native women are jarring: American Indian and Alaska Native Women experience higher rates of domestic violence and sexual assault than any other population of women in the U.S. Further statistics indicate that Native women are stalked and murdered at higher rates than all other populations of women in the country.

Four out of five Native women experience some form of violence in their lifetime; and Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Homicide is the third leading cause of death among Native women and girls ages 10-24.

Nikki Seneca, a resident of the Cattaraugus territory, and a founding member of the Mothers of the Nation, related her own experience with the brutal and tragic loss of a loved family member.

“The statistics from the Department of Justice signal an alarm about the crisis facing indigenous women in America and in Indian Country that we can no longer ignore,” Seneca said. “All too often the devastating stories of our missing Native sisters or the loss of mothers, grandmothers, aunties, daughters, nieces, friends, and relatives is haunting. It never leaves you. We have to do more to protect our women and girls from violence and murder.”

Today the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) movement seeks to prevent girls from going missing with education efforts and to hold the justice system accountable, she said.

“We need to stand with and protect Indigenous women from violence, raise awareness about the gaps and flaws in the system, and build better support systems,” said Seneca.

The Mothers of the Nation contend that part of the problem has to do with the intentional erasure of indigenous peoples, their voices, stories and narratives.

Sally Snow, a Cattaraugus resident, Mother of the Nation, and business owner, said, “The lives of our Native women are literally the lifeblood of our people. The women are central to our very existence. Native women’s lives should be valued, protected, and honored. We need to tell the stories, even the difficult ones about those who have been hurt, gone missing, lost and murdered.”

Snow said, “The plight of the abused and assaulted Native woman cannot be buried,” said Snow. “When our girls go missing there is no news report, and too often there is no search party. Today is about shedding light on the need to raise the level of awareness, compassion, care, and concern for indigenous women’s safety and survival.”

The Mothers of the Nation are dedicated to “actively defending the Nation’s sovereignty, protecting the Nation’s assets and resources— including, and especially, the life and livelihoods of Seneca women, the very life-givers and perpetrators of the Seneca people and our future,” the statement said.