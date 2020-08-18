NIAGARA FALLS — Christina Jimerson, a Seneca Gaming Corporation executive, has been honored as a Buffalo Business First 2020 Women of Influence “Behind The Scenes” Award recipient.
Christina Jimerson began her career with Seneca Gaming in 2003 and worked her way through the department from human resources coordinator to director of benefits.She currently serves as executive director of compensation and total rewards.
Jimerson was elected to the Seneca Nation Council in 2012. In 2016, she finished out her four-year term as a councilor, earned her MBA from Canisius College, was honored as part of the Native American 40 under 40 class from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development and she was asked by then-Seneca Nation President Todd Gates to serve as his special advisor.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected and recognized by the distinguished group of women leaders who comprise the award’s selection committee,” Jimerson said.
Jimerson rejoined Seneca Gaming in her current tole in 2018, overseeing compensation, benefits and human resources information systems. She further directs the planning, design, implementation, compliance, communication and administration of corporate-wide compensation and benefits programs.
As a tribal councilor, she also served as the Seneca government's liaison for the Tribal General Welfare Exclusion Act. During her tenure on the council, she served on several committees, including budget and finance and often traveled to Washington to speak with elected officials about matters important to the Nation.
Additionally, Jimerson also served as alternate delegate for the Senecas at the National Congress of American Indians. She is second vice president of the board of the Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA), a national organization dedicated to growing tribal economies and strengthening tribal finance policy, and serving on the Brooks-TLC Hospital Board of directors, where she is a member of the finance committee.
“We are thrilled that Christina has been recognized," said David Sheridan, interim CEO of Seneca Gaming. "We have known all along that she is a Woman of Influence and determination.”