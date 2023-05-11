SALAMANCA — Seneca Gaming Corporation has announced the Board of Directors selected its officers for 2023 at its recent annual meeting.
“The members of our Board of Directors provide exceptional leadership, vision and collaboration that support the ongoing success of our company and our three world-class properties,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President and CEO.
Allie R. George, chairman, appointed to the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors in 2021, he previously served on the Seneca Enterprises Board of Directors, helping to oversee the Seneca Nation’s Class II gaming operations, including serving as Chairman.
George has completed Commissioner Certification Training Level I and Level II through the Indian Gaming Association and formerly served as the Director of the Seneca Nation Conservation Department on the Allegany Territory.
In addition to his work with Seneca Gaming Corporation and the Seneca Nation, he is active in many community activities and organizations, including youth lacrosse, and is currently an assistant coach with the Salamanca High School boys varsity lacrosse team.
A member of the Wolf Clan, George resides on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory with his wife and three sons.
Terry L. Nephew, vice chairwoman, was appointed to the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors in 2019 and is currently serving her second term on the board.
Nephew has worked in the gaming industry for over 10 years, including as assistant director with the Seneca Nation’s Class II gaming operations, and as an Inspector with the Seneca Gaming Authority. She has completed Commissioner Certification Training Level I, Level II and Level II, as well as Master Class Training through the Indian Gaming Association.
A member of the Turtle Clan, Nephew resides on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Natalie N. Stahlman, treasurer, was appointed to the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors in 2021. In addition to her role as Treasurer, she also serves as Chairwoman of the Board’s Audit Committee.
Stahlman has nearly two decades of experience in finance, including in the Seneca Nation’s Fiscal Department, where she formerly held the role of Governmental Budget Officer. She currently serves the Seneca Nation as Project Facilitator in the Seneca Nation Council office.
Stahlman previously served on the Seneca Enterprises Board of Directors, which provides oversight for the Nation’s Class II gaming operations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Jamestown Business College and recently completed her Level I and Level I Commissioner Certification Training through the Indian Gaming Association.
A member of the Wolf Clan, Stahlman resides on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory with her husband and two children.
Geneva A. Locke, board secretary, was selected to serve on the Board of Directors in 2021.
With over 10 years of gaming and marketing experience, Locke has previously worked with both the Seneca Nation’s Class II Gaming operations and with Seneca Gaming Corporation, cultivating numerous business relationships within the gaming industry.
Locke has completed Commissioner Certification Training Level I and Level II through the Indian Gaming Association, and serves on the Patron Governance Board for the Iroquois Nationals Development Group.
An active leader and champion of various causes in her community, Locke resides on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with her family and is a member of the Wolf Clan.
The other members of the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors are Millie Fox and John Y. Waterman, directors.
“I want to congratulate this year’s slate of officers and thank all of our Board members for their tireless commitment to serving Seneca Gaming Corporation,” Kevin Nephew said. ‘We look forward to working closely with our board to drive business results and building on our two decades of delivering important benefits for our guests, our team members, our community and the Seneca people.”