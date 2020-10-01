Seneca Gaming Corporation has announced a total of 300 layoffs at its three casino properties in Western New York as a result of the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are eager to resume full operations as quickly and safely as possible, we must continue to exercise an abundance of caution in providing the safest environment for our employees and guests," Seneca Gaming said in a press statement.
"Unfortunately, the challenging parameters created by the global pandemic have made it necessary for us to lay off approximately 300 team members from across our operations."
Seneca Gaming officials say they reached out to each laid off employee and "will work with them, wherever possible, to place them in open positions within the corporation."
The Seneca Resort & Casino sites in Salamanca, Niagara Falls and Buffalo have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Seneca Nation ordered the temporary suspension of all gaming operations on March 16, and operations did not open again until July 2 — on a limited basis.
The latest Seneca Gaming job cuts are in addition to the 150 people reportedly laid off in August due to the limitations placed on operations.
Live entertainment has also been postponed at the sites at least through October.