Seneca Gaming announces 2 new admin appointments

Millie Fox (left) and Brenda Dysinger have been appointed to new positions in the Seneca Gaming Corporation.

SALAMANCA — Seneca Gaming Corporation has announced two new appointments to its organization.

Millie Fox has been appointed to the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors, and Brenda Dysinger, a Western New York native, has been named the company’s Vice President of Human Resources.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social