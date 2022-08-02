Seneca Gaming announces 2 new admin appointments

SALAMANCA — Seneca Gaming Corporation has announced two new appointments to its organization.
Millie Fox has been appointed to the Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors, and Brenda Dysinger, a Western New York native, has been named the company’s Vice President of Human Resources.
A member of the Seneca Nation, Fox has served as a Commissioner for the Seneca Gaming Authority since 2017, helping to regulate and monitor the Seneca Nation’s Class II and Class III gaming operations.
“Millie is an excellent appointment to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Lori V. Quigley, Board Chairwoman. “Her insight and regulatory background will be a strong addition to the breadth of experience already represented on our Board. As her new colleagues, we look forward to working with her.”
Fox has a long career of service to the Seneca Nation, including roles in the Environmental Department, Human Resources Department and Health Department, as well as with Seneca Gaming & Entertainment, the Nation’s Class II gaming operations. She is currently Outreach Coordinator in the Seneca Nation Veterans Department, helping to assist the Nation’s many military personnel and Veterans with available services and benefits.
Fox earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hilbert College and an associate degree from Erie Community College. A Life Member of Seneca Fire, the volunteer fire department located on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory, she has served the department for 20 years and currently serves on its board.
Fox is also a former Emergency Medical Technician, and has completed numerous emergency training programs through the New York State Emergency Management Office, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the U.S. FEMA Emergency Management Institute.
A member of the Seneca Nation’s Wolf Clan, Fox resides on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with her son, Keagan.
A native of Gowanda, Dysinger will oversee the Human Resources functions at all three Seneca Gaming Corporation properties — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino — as well as support organizational initiatives, strategies and goals for the company and its approximately 3,000 employees.
“We’re thrilled to have Brenda join our team,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming President and CEO. “She brings an exceptional gaming industry background, as well as a keen understanding of our region and our marketplace. We are confident that she can help us continue to maintain and elevate Seneca Gaming Corporation’s standing as an employer of choice in our region and in our industry.”
Dysinger has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources, including more than 15 years in the gaming industry. Most recently, she oversaw Human Resources for all Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation enterprises, including Sycuan Casino Resort, Singing Hill Golf Resort and all Tribal Government departments in El Cajon, California.
Dysinger also spent six years in Las Vegas working in senior Human Resources roles for the Bellagio and Excalibur Hotel & Casino properties and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. She also worked in Human Resources at Isle of Capri Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado.
“I am excited to return to Western New York for this remarkable opportunity,” Dysinger said. “What Seneca Gaming Corporation has done here over the past 20 years has been transformational. I’m eager to help the company continue to reshape the region and create meaningful and rewarding experiences for our current and future team members.”
Dysinger graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Social Work and earned a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University. She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute, which is widely recognized as a leading professional credential for those who have mastered the strategic and policy-making aspects of Human Resources management.