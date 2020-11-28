Seneca Allegany Casino to celebrate virtual tree lighting Wednesday

SALAMANCA — With the holiday season officially underway, Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino is helping the Western New York community get into the spirit with a virtual tree lighting event.
Representatives from the Seneca Nation and Seneca Gaming Corporation will host a virtual tree lighting outside Seneca Allegany on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The event will be live-streamed online at www.SenecaCasinos.com/Live, as well as on social media, and broadcast live for guests inside the resort.
The virtual event is replacing the annual tree lighting celebration that typically features holiday songs, refreshments and an appearance by Santa which draws families and guests from throughout the community each year.
“Just like everything else, the holidays are a bit different this year,” said Kevin Nephew, President and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “Even though we can’t celebrate this wonderful community tradition in person this year, we want to share the spirit of the season with our friends, guests, team members and neighbors in a special way.”
As a special treat for those taking in the virtual event, Nephew announced that Western New York’s own Frankie Scinta will be part of the celebration.
Scinta, who was originally scheduled to perform at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino next week, is recording a holiday message and a performance of a few holiday classics to be broadcast as part of the virtual event.
“You can’t have a holiday celebration without music, and who better to help get everyone into the holiday mood than Frankie Scinta,” Nephew added. “We’re thrilled that Frankie is taking the time to be part of our celebration and share the holiday spirit with his fans in Western New York.”
For information on the tree lighting celebration and how to view the event remotely, visit senecaalleganycasino.com.