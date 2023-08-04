U.S. senators are urging their leadership to address impending Medicaid cuts that would have a negative impact Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to address impending cuts to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) program.
If no action is taken before Oct. 1, the program faces $8 billion cuts, which could threaten access to care across the country.
“The cuts to disproportionate share hospitals program would impact both OGH and BRMC, roughly $1 million and $550K, respectively,” said spokesman Joseph Fuglewicz.
The already cash-strapped hospitals can’t afford it, and shouldn’t have to, the senators wrote.
The letter from the senators stated, “Cuts of this magnitude could undermine the financial viability of hospitals, threatening access to care for the most vulnerable Americans.
“It is essential that we continue to protect those who have come to rely on the services provided by Medicaid DSH hospitals. We ask you to act as soon as possible to address the Medicaid DSH cuts to ensure our nation’s hospitals can continue to care for every community.”
The Medicaid DSH program was created in 1981 to help offset uncompensated care costs for hospitals that provide care to large numbers of Medicaid beneficiaries and uninsured patients.
The Affordable Care Act required reductions to the Medicaid DSH program over time, beginning in fiscal year (FY) 2014, with the goal that the law would increase health insurance coverage and hospitals would no longer need additional payments to offset uncompensated care costs. Those coverage levels have still not been fully realized, and these hospitals continue to care for uninsured and underinsured patients, the senators explained.
Congress has acted in a bipartisan manner on multiple occasions over the last eleven years to avert the Medicaid DSH cuts. In the letter, the bipartisan group of senators called on Senate Leadership to take action once again.
The senators sounded the alarm to Schumer after the Senate majority leader had just this week touted more than $1 billion in extra Medicare reimbursements expected across Upstate New York, and tens of millions are expected across the region.
Schumer told reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning that as of Tuesday a new Medicare reimbursement formula had been approved by federal regulators and would result in millions more in funding for area hospitals.
While Schumer’s office reported that as much as $20.45 million in additional reimbursements are expected for OGH in the 2023-24 federal fiscal year, a spokesperson for the hospital reported the figure is closer to $10 million to $12 million a year.
Also receiving additional funds are Jones Memorial Hospital of Wellsville, with an expected $5.05 million more in reimbursements; and Springville’s Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, with an estimated $1.15 million in additional reimbursements.
Schumer said the increased reimbursement will mean more jobs and better healthcare access for Upstate. He noted that Albany has received 86 cents on the dollar for reimbursement, while many states saw more than a dollar in reimbursement for every dollar spent.