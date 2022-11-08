Sen. Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

 Abaca Press/TNS

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans. 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social