ALBANY — Eva Benedict, president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital, will be honored as a New York State Senate 2020 Woman of Distinction.
Sen. George Borrello selected Benedict as the 57th Senate District’s honoree.
Benedict has worked nearly 40 years in the field of healthcare and with Jones Memorial Hospital, starting as an ICU nurse and culminating with her appointment as president and CEO in 2007.
“Along the way, she established herself as one of the most accomplished health care professionals in Western New York and a determined advocate for rural and community hospitals,” Borrello said.
The senator said, during the coronavirus pandemic, “we all have a heightened appreciation for the singular dedication and contributions of our health care professionals. Whether they deliver hands-on patient care, or provide administrative support, or oversee an entire hospital like Eva Benedict, their contributions all work together to sustain and advance the most vital of society’s services — providing quality healthcare to our citizens and saving lives.”
In 2015, Benedict led an evaluation of potential partners, culminating in Jones Memorial’s affiliation with the University of Rochester Medical Center. She continues to serve both Jones Memorial and the university as an active member of the affiliate leadership team.
In 2018, she received the 2018 Grassroots Champion Award by the American Hospital Association (AHA) in Partnership with the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS). The award recognized her advocacy before Congress and her work with the New York state congressional delegation to advance federal policies that enable rural and small community hospitals to deliver innovative and patient-centered care throughout the state.
Most recently, she helped the hospital secure a $17 million Healthcare Facility Transformation Grant, helping to secure Jones Memorial’s longterm viability by funding capital improvements that support new revenue streams. Among the elements of the project are the expansion and modernization of the surgical services suite and an initiative to integrate behavioral health and primary care.
A native of Bath, Benedict earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the State University at Albany and her master’s in nursing administration from St. John Fisher College. She and her husband, Neil, live in Wellsville and have two grown daughters and five grandchildren.
The Woman of Distinction Award ceremony that typically takes place in Albany each May was canceled due to COVID-19, but Borrello will publicly honor Benedict at a local event that will be announced.