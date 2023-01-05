State Sen. George Borrello took the oath of office Wednesday in the Senate Chamber in Albany, the first day of his new term and just ahead of the start of a new legislative session.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, will continue serving as the ranking member on the Agriculture Committee, a role he first assumed in July 2020. He will also continue serving as the ranking member on the Banks Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee.
The second-term senator was also appointed as a new member of the Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business Committee as well as the Elections, Housing and Insurance committees.
“It is a tremendous privilege to have the opportunity to represent and serve the residents of the 57th Senate District and to continue my work on behalf of the betterment of our state,” Borrello said in a statement. “Going into this new session, my priorities are centered around making New York State safer, more affordable and more supportive of its job creators.”
The senator added he is “excited” to represent Genesee and Wyoming counties, which are now part of his newly expanded 57th District.
The boundaries of the district, redrawn in the redistricting process in 2022, include Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Wyoming counties and the western half of Allegany County. The district is one of the largest in the state, spanning approximately 4,500 square miles.
Borrello said he appreciated the opportunity to continue an influential role on the Senate’s Agriculture Committee at what he called a pivotal time for New York farmers and agribusinesses.
“The new overtime mandates approved by the labor commissioner in 2022 are poised to present a whole new set of challenges to this industry and multi-generational farm families,” he said, calling the fight against these changes “one of the most intense efforts” of the past two years.
“Now that they are set to take effect, we need to take steps to mitigate the impact or we will lose more of our family farms,” he said.
Borrello said he also looks forward to bringing perspective as a small business owner to the Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business Committee.
“The pandemic response created many challenges for employers that continue to persist,” he said. “The most critical of these is the billions in unemployment insurance debt owed by the state to the federal government. ... (S)mall businesses are being forced to shoulder the burden of repaying the debt and replenishing the fund, which is unacceptable.”
EARLIER IN THE WEEK, Borrello addressed a report by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that presented a dim view of the feasibility of placing wind turbines in the Great Lakes.
The report found a lack of benefits to these potential projects, noting, “Great Lakes Wind currently does not offer a unique, critical or cost-effective contribution toward the achievement of New York State’s Climate Act goals beyond what more cost-competitive programs are expected to deliver.”
Borrello, an opponent of wind development on the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario shorelines, said he was “encouraged” that after nearly two years of study the commission members “came to essentially the same assessment that opponents of this effort have advanced all along: the risks, costs and uncertainties are too great and the possible benefits too little to make a compelling case for these projects.”
He credited Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie (CAWTILE) and other organizations and individuals for their testimony at hearings, letters and lobbying their representatives on the issue.
“The voices of an educated, determined group of citizens can make a difference,” he said. “I applaud those who stood with me on this and refused to give up.”
The conclusions of the study, despite the commission consisting almost entirely of pro-green energy advocates, “should get the attention of those who have been pushing this agenda,” the senator said. “Not all forms of renewable energy are worthwhile or make sense.”
The Post-Journal of Jamestown reported this week that a turbine project has been considered by Diamond Generating Corp. from Dunkirk to Buffalo that could include 50 industrial turbines being placed in the Great Lakes waters.
The proposal led to rallies in the region that oppose the effort and an engaged group of some 4,900 Facebook followers who make up the CAWTILE group.
New York state, in initiatives and legislation started by the administration of former governor Andrew Cuomo and continued by current Gov. Kathy Hochul, has set for itself requirements to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and a zero-emission power grid by 2040. Wind and solar energy development are key parts of reaching those goals.