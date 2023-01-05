Borrello sowrn in

State Sen. George Borrello (middle) took the oath of office Wednesday in the Senate Chamber. Judge Kathie Davidson officiated and state Sen. Mario Mattera of Long Island held the Bible.

 

State Sen. George Borrello took the oath of office Wednesday in the Senate Chamber in Albany, the first day of his new term and just ahead of the start of a new legislative session.

Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, will continue serving as the ranking member on the Agriculture Committee, a role he first assumed in July 2020. He will also continue serving as the ranking member on the Banks Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee.

