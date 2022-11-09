State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, cruised to re-election Tuesday in Western New York’s newly drawn 57th Senate District.
With 245 voting precincts out of 268 having reported by 11:45 p.m., the incumbent enjoyed about a 70% to 26% percent margin over the Democratic challenger, Dan Brown, a dairy farmer from Great Valley.
Across the district, which includes all of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as part of Allegany County, Borrello had garnered 62,268 votes on the Republican line and 9,642 votes on the Conservative line. Brown had received 26,750 votes on the Democrat line.
In Cattaraugus County (40 of 55 precincts), Borrello received 12,449 votes over Brown’s 5,631; in Chautauqua County (all districts reported) Borrello received 30,148 votes to Brown’s 11,916; in Genesee County (all districts) Borrello received 17,851 votes to Brown’s 5,408; in Wyoming County (all districts) Borrello received 10,644 votes to Brown’s 2,815; and in part of Allegany County (12 of 20 districts) Borrello received 3,935 votes to Brown’s 980.
Borrello focused his campaign on touting his accomplishments while in office. A former Chautauqua County executive, he said he has been willing to pursue bipartisan support for projects that benefit the district such as Nourish NY, which pairs farmers’ surplus with farmers markets across the state — including New York City.
The ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Borrello hosted this year’s legislative agriculture tour, which for the first time featured Western New York. Participants visited Canticle Farm, Sprague’s Maple Farms and Cuba Cheese Shoppe while in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The senator also touted how he promoted the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant being built in Franklinville and counseled company officials that retaining current employees at the Cuba plant would be easiest at the Franklinville site.
Borrello was elected to the Senate in November 2019, defeating Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom to fill the year remaining in former Sen. Catharine M. Young’s seat. He previously defeated Curtis Crandall, then Allegany County Legislature chairman in a GOP primary.
A year later, Borrello faced Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi of Lyndon.