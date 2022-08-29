Rep.-elect Joe Sempolinski announced over the weekend he expects to be sworn in for the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed on Sept. 13 on the floor of the House.
Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman, won the Aug. 23 special election over Democrat Max Della Pia 52.8% to 46.3%.
Intending to hit the ground running, Sempolinski has already interviewed potential staff members. The office of the Clerk of the House had operated Reed’s former Capitol Hill and district offices after he resigned May 10.
That ended at midnight Election Night, Sempolinski said in an interview Monday. “I want to get the offices back up and running.” It will have to wait until he is sworn in.
Sempolinski’s second priority is to do whatever he can to highlight and help local economic development projects
“This area has been left behind,” he said. “It’s not a problem that’s going to be solved in four months, but I’m going to move in the direction of a solution.”
Sempolinski does not know which committees he will be named to once he is sworn in. Whatever committees he’s assigned to, he’ll “try to tie it very firmly back to the district. If I’m on the Agriculture Committee, I’m going to talk to farmers. If I’m on the Transportation Committee, I want to talk about the impact of specific projects. My priorities will be what do the people need as opposed to someone in D.C. thinks.”
Voter turnout in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District was a low 17.4%. Sempolinski expected that. No one expected a special election in the 23rd in August, let alone a GOP primary in the new 23rd at the same time.
On Election night, Sempolinski knew the Tompkins County vote often comes in first and it is largely Democratic. Sure enough, Della Pia got off to an early lead. There were state Senate Democratic primaries that drove voter turnout there.
Not knowing the turnout in other counties, Sempolinski’s campaign had tried to target likely voters with plenty of mailers. It reminded Republican voters to vote twice.
Thinking back to Election Night, Sempolinski said he knew he’d won after the Chautauqua County vote came in with a 20-point lead for his campaign. He won 72% of the vote in Allegany County and 69% in Cattaraugus County.
“It was a good sign when I won Chautauqua county by 20 points,” he said. “It’s hard mathematically to lose the seat if you win those three counties.”
He said he “stayed very focused on being out and about in the district campaigning. I did a lot of door-to-door personally. I realized the turnout was going to be low. We stuck to our plan.”
Congress is not in session for most of October while members campaign in their home districts. Plan to see Sempolinski out and about in October telling constituents what he’s been doing and “asking them what they want me to do. I won’t be out campaigning.”
He’ll remind constituents in the 11-county old 23rd District “that there will be a lame duck session when a lot of things will happen.”
Sempolinski’s four-month term will be one of the shortest in New York history. That’s not important, he said. The district needs representation.
He started out running not only in the special, but for a full two-year term. Then Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, announced she planned to run in the 23rd and Sempolinski bowed out of the two-year term race, as did former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean.
Later, state courts altered the new congressional district maps which were ruled gerrymandered by state Democratic lawmakers and six Southern Tier counties were added to Rep. Chris Jacobs’ district in Erie County for the new 23rd Congressional District.