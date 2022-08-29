Rep.-elect Joe Sempolinski announced over the weekend he expects to be sworn in for the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed on Sept. 13 on the floor of the House.

Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman, won the Aug. 23 special election over Democrat Max Della Pia 52.8% to 46.3%.

