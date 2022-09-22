Rep. Joe Sempolinski reflected Thursday on his first week as the 23rd District’s congressman.
“I hit the ground running,” Sempolinski said in a telephone interview with the Olean Times Herald. “I’m glad the people of the district have a voice again and I am honored to be that voice.”
It has been good meeting other members of Congress as well, he said.
Sempolinski, an aide to former Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned in May to take a Washington, D.C. lobbying post, had promised during the special election campaign to hit the ground running — even if it were only for four months.
The winner of the contest in the new 23rd District between Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia will take office Jan. 1.
Sempolinski, a former Steuben County Republican chairman, said he has been assigned to serve on the Budget and Education and Labor committees. The Education and Labor Committee is especially active at this time of year. He also serves on the Early Childhood. Primary and Secondary Education Subcommittee. With the pandemic and more parents wanting a voice in their childrens education there are plenty of issues.
“I’ve already managed two bills on the floor” while serving as Republican manager, Sempolinski said. Both passed by wide bipartisan margins.
One was reauthorization of the Helen Keller National Center on Long Island, which provides educational opportunities for those who are deaf and blind.
The second was the Bridging the Gap for New Americans Act, which would aid immigrants with professional credentials in their home country so they are not underemployed and their talent can be used for its best purpose. The bill would fund a study on “how we can make sure people in these circumstances” can find employment and the U.S. benefits from their experience.
All district offices are open in Olean, Jamestown, Corning and Geneva as well as the Washington office, Sempolinski said.
There were a few weeks after the election and before he was sworn in Sept. 13 when the offices were not staffed by the Clerk of the House.
There is a “very solemn and serious legislative responsibility, but first and foremost, you have to take care of the people you work for — the people of the district.”
Sempolinski said he plans to hold a series of town meetings geographically around the 11-county district he became familiar with as Reed’s district manager.
What stood out in the first week?
Sempolinski said getting his voting card as a member of Congress and knowing when you use the card to vote “you are speaking for 750,000 people. It is a sobering and humble experience.”
Sempolinski said, “I’m grateful to be on the committees and working hard this time of year. I’m doing a lot of good on the legislative side and making sure people are receiving constituent services. It is a real responsibility, whether you are doing it for four months or four days.”
Sempolinski said he’s also keeping an eye on the biggest federal project in the district — the West Valley Demonstration Project — in Cattaraugus County. “That’s been ongoing for 42 years.”
He added: “It’s a real honor to serve and be responsive to people in the district.”